Freshman QB steps up for Booker High

With two quarterbacks out of action, Dumaka Atkins had nowhere else to turn.

His Booker High football team (3-4) was facing an important district matchup with the DeSoto County High Bulldogs (5-2). He couldn't enter the game with no set plan at QB. So he took a necessary risk and turned to a freshman he promoted to varsity two weeks earlier — to play defensive back and wide receiver. A freshman who stands 5-foot-4, 160 pounds. A freshman named Cleve Benson.

“I was shocked to be honest,” Benson said. “I had butterflies at first. I just tried to be calm and play my role.”

He needn't have been worried. Benson, who previously played quarterback on Booker’s JV team, threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns, one each to seniors Craig Lee and Tony Register. Benson’s play helped the Tornadoes tally a 19-6 win. It kept their playoff hopes realistic with three games remaining (vs. Lemon Bay, at Southeast High, at Cardinal Mooney High).

Cleve Benson Favorite food: Anything barbecue, especially wings Favorite TV show: "Wild 'N Out" Dream vacation spot: Hawai'i or Paris Favorite subject: Math Other hobbies: Basketball and baseball

At practice on Oct. 16, Benson's teammates razzed him as he answered questions, in a good-natured fashion. They told him to smile for pictures and answer questions well.

“I want to be Cleve Benson when I grow up,” a voice from a crowd of Tornadoes said.

“I do this for Sarasota, Florida, baby!” Benson responded.

He and his teammates laughed. The ribbing was a sign of respect. He has the respect of his coach, too. Atkins said he liked how Benson commanded the huddle, never losing control of the game, even after throwing an interception. He made "crisp decisions," Atkins said, which is necessary at this level, even if not every decision made is perfect.

Benson said he studies the playbook every night to make sure he’s got everything down, but feels confident in what he’s going to be running. He’s been playing football since he was 4 years old, he said, and his three brothers (Jamal Benson, Omar Davis and Mike Jones) all played for Booker in the past. The game is in his blood, even if his experience at the varsity level isn’t there yet. He’s been “throwing bombs” since he played for the Seminoles team in the Ringing Redskins league, he said.

“My mom (Tonisha Benson) tells me I’ve been blessed with leadership,” Benson said. “It’s all a blessing.”

Booker High freshman Cleve Benson runs the option during practice on Oct. 16. He'll start at QB for the Tornadoes on Friday against Lemon Bay High.

Part of that leadership means being a passer first, Benson said. His top priority is finding open teammates so he can get them the ball. He’s not selfish, he said, like some quarterbacks are, holding onto the ball too long, or trying to run, and doing more harm than good.

His height might be a deter some coaches from putting him under center. Not Atkins, who repeated the philosophy he’s had since he took the job three years ago: Size doesn’t matter.

“Ball players play ball,” Atkins said, shrugging. “That’s it.”

With Booker's other two quarterbacks still out, Atkins said Benson will get the start again on Friday against Lemon Bay. Beyond that, he said, there's no guarantees. That's fine with Benson, who said he didn't expect this opportunity to come at all, at least this season. He's willing to play for his position.

“I’m going to stay patient,” Benson said. “You just have to keep doing thing.”

For one week, at least, Benson proved he was a ball player.