Bolts from the blue

When your hockey team is in the Stanley Cup Finals, every day feels like Christmas (when they win a game, at least). And at the Lazy Lobster, Christmas is really, truly here for Tampa Bay Lightning fans.

The entrance to the restaurant, owned by noted Lightning fan Michael Garey, is festooned in blue and white with team gear, from inflatable noisemakers to hockey sticks to rally towels, and a few photos of Lazy Lobster Bolts fans decked out in team colors.

Game 3 is at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 with both teams owning a victory in the best of seven series.