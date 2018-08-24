Bolger Family Reflection Pool completed at The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art

Walking up to the The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art's Ca’ d’Zan, a large tree used to block the view to see the grandeur of the building.

Executive Director Steven High and Ron McCarty. Photo by Daniel Perales.

Now upon walking up to the Ca' d'Zan, guests are welcomed to a view of the new reflecting pool, which was completed on Aug. 21. The transformation of the previously filled in swimming pool started in May, and is now restored into the Bolger Family reflecting pool. The restoration efforts, thanks to the Bolger Family Foundation, is part of the $100 million The Ringling Inspires campaign.

The pool is in honor of Ron McCarty and his service to Ca’ d’Zan. After 38 years as keeper of the Ca' d'Zan, he is retiring this month. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, McCarty he said the pool was a jewel in a bunch of weeds, and now that the area has been cleaned up, the pool completes the look of the Ca' d'Zan. A retirement party was held for McCarty following the ribbon cutting ceremony.