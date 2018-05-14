Murals slated for downtown building

Plans for a new downtown development include a large-scale modern spin on some iconic artwork.

On Wednesday, the city’s Public Art Committee recommended approval for two proposed murals on the side of the forthcoming BOLD Lofts building. BOLD Lofts is a five-story, 97-unit apartment complex under construction at 1659 Second St.

The murals are inspired by two sculptures on display at the Ringling Museum of Art, according to artist Erik Jones. “David,” based on the Michelangelo sculpture of the same name, is slated to be painted on the southeast corner of the building. "Victory,” planned for the north side of the building facing Fruitville Road, is inspired by The Winged Victory of Samothrace, a sculpture of the Greek goddess Nike.

"Victory" will occupy a three-story wall on the building's north face.

Jones spent time in Sarasota growing up and graduated from Ringling College of Art and Design in 2007. When the BOLD Lofts team selected him to work on the project, he said he wanted to deliver artwork that spoke to how he perceived the city. In the murals, the images of the sculptures are overlaid with splashes of color.

“That’s what Sarasota is,” Jones said at the meeting. “It’s vibrant, it’s beautiful, it’s loud, it’s great.”

The art committee voted 5-1 in favor of the proposal. According to BOLD Lofts Project Manager Tom Frascone, construction is scheduled for completion in early August.

The painting of the murals is expected to begin in June, according to a release. While the artwork is being added to the building, BOLD Lofts plans to hold public viewing events from a pop-up lounge.