Boil advisory lifted for Longboat Key residents

On Monday, the boil water advisory in effect for Longboat Key residents was lifted.

Laboratory testing of Longboat Key and Manatee County water samples yielded satisfactory results, allowing for the order to residents to use boiled water for cooking and drinking to be removed.

Manatee County utility chiefs cut water service to the barrier islands they serve as a precaution against further damage if a pipe broke during the storm and couldn't be immediately repaired.

The town's Alert Longboat Key notice stated that debris collection is planned to begin on Oct. 5. Debris placed in the right of way does not have to be bundled or bagged to be collected. The town asks residents to ensure vegetative and construction debris remains separated.

The alert reminded residents and business owners remaining without power of the comfort station located at the All Angels Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road. The station is primarily for individuals who need to charge phones, devices, use wi-fi and to check-in with loved ones.

The station is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. Workers cleaning up debris are also encouraged to utilize the station for breaks to cool down. For further information on the comfort station, residents are asked to call 941-383-8161.