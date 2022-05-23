Body of missing swimmer found off Longboat Key

The body of a 24-year-old swimmer reported missing Saturday evening from Lido Beach was recovered about 24 later from the waters offshore Longboat Key on Sunday, police said.

Everliz Valentina Vega Medina was reported missing when a friend returned to shore after a swim, but the woman from Venezuela did not. Police said there is no reason to suspect foul play. Family members were notified after the discovery around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Sarasota Police, the U.S. Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies took part in the search, beginning Saturday night. Longboat Key police were called Sunday evening to join the search.

On Monday morning, Sarasota police reported the body of Medina had been located and recovered.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.