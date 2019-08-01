Body found in water near Sarasota Pier

Sarasota Police responded to a call of a dead body in the water near the water basin of the Hyatt Regency early Thursday morning.

The body of an adult black male was found in the water by a boater around 9 a.m. The boater met officers and Emergency Medical Services off Sunset Drive shortly after calling 911.

The medical examiner's office took custody of the body to determine the cause of death.

Detectives are treating the occurrence as an unattended death investigation, which usually means a person who has died is not found for days or weeks.

Detectives also are working the department's victim advocate to notify next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kim Laster at 941-364-7327.

This story is ongoing and will be updated.