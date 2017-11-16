Blind Pass Road properties sell for $3,153,000

A two-property sale on Siesta Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Lynn and Susan Fassy, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 9200 Blind Pass Road and 9275 Blind Pass Road to Salt & Pepper Futures LLC for $3,153,000. The property at 9200 was built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,998 square feet of living area. The property at 9275 was built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,256 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $1,175,000 in 1997.

SARASOTA

Graham Heights

Michael and Nancy Riney sold two properties at 1714 Irving St. to Stephen and Lisa Knoop, of Sarasota, for $1,795,000. The first property was built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,749 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2012, it has one bath and 797 square feet of living area.

Osprey Avenue

John and Deborah Dart sold their home at 550 Ohio Place to William and Jane Knapp, of Sarasota, for $1.4 million. Built in 1940, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 759 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $510,000 in 2005.

Luthy Family LLC sold the home at 540 S. Osprey Ave. to Stephan and Michelle Fantauzzo, of Washington, D.C., for $765,000. Built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $530,000 in 2004.

The Residences

Gail Blumenthal, trustee, sold the Unit 1505 condominium at 1111 Ritz Carlton Drive to Karlene ChinQuee, of Sarasota, for $1.25 million. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,057 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,085,000 in 2013.

Majestic Bay

Julie Butler, of Potomac, Md., David Hemphill, of Hampton, Va., and Michael Hemphill, of Mooresville, N.C., sold their Unit 101 condominium at 258 Golden Gate Point to Jeffrey Hemphill, of Sarasota, for $1,185,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,703 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.1 million in 2014.

Desota Park

Louis and Barbara DuTreil, of Matthews, N.C., sold their home at 1836 Clematis St. to Eileen Neer, trustee, of Tulsa, Okla., for $1.1 million. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,076 square feet of living area.

Sarabande

Milton Fox Jr. and Elizabeth Marshall, trustees, and Roberta Fox, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 10 condominium at 340 S. Palm Ave. to Anne O’Donnell, trustees, of Winchester, Mass., for $1.04 million. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,437 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $920,000 in 2003.

Condominium on the Bay

Cyrus Badii, of Calabasas, Calif., sold his Unit 1914 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Jeffrey Rose and Jill Disalvo, of Sarasota, for $950,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 1998.

William and Jacqueline Diehl sold their Unit 1711 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Mark Schellhammer, of Washington, D.C., for $660,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,555 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2010.

The Landings

Elizabeth DeDominicis, of Los Angeles, sold her home at 5121 Kestral Park to Elida Ramberger and Michael Donaldson, trustees, of Sarasota, for $873,000. Built in 1981, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,663 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 1994.

David Levy, Personal Representative, Marc Levy and Sharon Cohen sold the home at 4832 Peregrine Point Circle W. to Robert Ross, of Sarasota, for $625,000. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,083 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 1998.

One Watergate

Lenny Roth, of Bradenton, sold his Unit 13C condominium at 1111 N. Gulfstream Ave. to David and Kathleen Shaver, of Sarasota, for $850,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,736 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $412,500 in 2009.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 507 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Leatrice Gitow, of Sarasota, for $793,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $555,000 in 2013.

Hansen

U.S. Bank, trustee, sold the home at 3921 Red Rock Way to HB Land Holdings LLC for $725,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,194 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,000 in 2001.

Aqualane Estates

Hunter Stevens, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1722 Stanford Lane to Last Call II LLC for $618,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,076 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 1995.

Bay View Acres

Vincenzo and Christina Fuda, of Venice, sold their home at 6748 Avenue C to Liza Caldwell and Julian Firrincieli, of Sarasota, for $490,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,357 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $319,900 in 2014.

Coral Cove

Edward Walter, of Columbia, S.C., sold his home at 1823 Pandora Drive to Michael and Paula Klanot, of Sarasota, for $365,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,967 square feet of living area.

Shadow Lakes

Donald and Valerie Smith, of Franklin, Tenn., sold their home at 3319 Savage Road to Paul Cegles, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,874 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $302,000 in 2013.

Purtz

Bulls Bay Investments LLC sold the home at 2446 Hyde Park St. to Dylan Sheridan and Erin Connal, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1965, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,034 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $164,000 in 2008.

Forest Oaks

Christopher Stewart and David Urrutia, of Erwinna, Pa., sold their home at 532 Matthew Court to Tania Thornton, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,835 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $54,500 in 2016.

Gulf Gate

Cari Ralph and Harold McCoy, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6806 Roxbury Drive to Bethany Donato, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $184,000 in 2013.

Richard Bergman, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3125 Regatta Circle to Mark Rollins, of Sarasota, for $256,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,401 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $309,000 in 2005.

Colonial Terrace

Lisa Fouraker, of Garnet Valley, Pa., sold her home at 2821 Concord St. to Dale Hampson, of Pequannock, N.J., for $285,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,458 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $44,900 in 1975.

Phillippi Gardens

Robb and Sandra Wozney, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2643 Bismark Way to James and Kay Squire, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,616 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2011.

Pine Gardens

Dale Lux Jr., of Sarasota, sold his home at 2110 Pine Garden Trail to Colleen Wolf, of Sarasota, for $279,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,864 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $85,000 in 1991.

Pinehurst Park

Safe Ira Investments LLC sold the home at 2315 Hively St. to Ryan and Jennifer Miller, of Sarasota, for $274,900. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,551 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2003.

Gulf Gate Woods

Thomas and Corrie Shuler, of Midland, Texas, sold their home at 2745 Cardwell Way to Christopher and Teresa Ellis, trustees, of Memphis, Tenn., for $274,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,407 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $274,000 in 2015.

Orange Park

Deborah Williams, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2908 Marshall Drive to Bernard Salmon and Ana Guedes Salmon, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1936, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,403 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $97,500 in 2003.

SIESTA KEY

Sarasota Beach

Kevin and Tracy Wrate sold their home at 452 Canal Road to WTEM 452 LLC for $1,275,000. Built in 2008, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,384 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,140,000 in 2013.

Marina Del Sol

Edward Kroninger, of Rochester Hills, Mich., sold his Unit W-43 condominium at 1308 Old Stickney Point Road to Keith and Rosanne Stolzenburg, of E. Amherst, N.Y., for $995,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,467 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.01 million in 2004.

Midnight Cove

David Schaffer, trustee, of Frankfort, Ill., sold the Unit 322 condominium at 6342 Midnight Pass Road to Luttrell Cove LLC for $900,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 852 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $800,000 in 2016.

Mira Mar Beach

Ocean Blvd LLC sold the home at to Caribbean Motor Ships Inc. for $750,000. Built in 1946, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,866 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1 million in May.

Siesta Breakers

Phyllis Pacilio, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 312 condominium at 6480 Midnight Pass Road to Kevin Dunn, of Redding, Conn., for $750,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,265 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 1990.

House of the Sun

Mark and Patricia Pflug, trustees, of Ada, Mich., sold the Unit 504 condominium at 6518 Midnight Pass Road to Donna Grimmer, of Avon, Ohio, for $599,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,215 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $800,000 in 2005.

El Presidente

David Schaffer, trustee, of Frankfort, Ill., sold the Unit 409 condominium at 6326 Midnight Pass Road to Luttrell No. 3 LLC for $585,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,054 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $208,400 in 2016.

Our House at the Beach

Christopher and Shelly Duke, of Strongsville, Ohio, sold their Unit C-102 condominium at 1079 Lake House Circle to Krzysztof Beresniewicz and Joanna Kowalik-Beresniewicz, of Ontario, Canada, for $485,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,352 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $437,500 in 2004.

Continental’s Sea Club

Mark and Helen Pelersi, of Port Charlotte, sold their Unit 11A condominium at 5955 Midnight Pass Road to Justin Peterson, of Cape Coral, for $370,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,277 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $60,000 in 1999.

Peppertree Bay

Ellen Harris and Carolyn Marsh, of New York City, sold the Unit 301 condominium at 1200 E. Peppertree Lane to MCBG Enterprises LLC for $350,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $56,000 in 1978.

Ebb Tide

Susan Honsberger, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1 condominium at 6610 Midnight Pass Road to John and Dorothy Lott, of Louisville, Ky., for $265,000. Built in 1956, it has one bedroom, one bath and 430 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2008.

PALMER RANCH

Beneva Oaks

Kevin and Mary Rose O’Neil, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3765 Beneva Oaks Blvd. to Ronald Richford and Carolyn Kuszewski Richford, of Lake Villa, Ill., for $1,075,000. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,993 square feet of living area.

Villagewalk

Charles and Roberta Holland, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5501 Bilbao Place to George Lewis and Nancy Demakos Lewis, of Sarasota, for $532,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,521 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2003.

Paul and Penelope King sold their home at 5581Novara Place to Camille and Thomas LiPuma, of Sarasota, for $485,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,521 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2010.

Douglas and Loraine Hewitt, of Winter Haven, sold their home at 5771 Ferrara Drive to Paul Martin, Jr., of Sarasota, for $395,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2002.

Vanessa Lima sold her home at 7816 Andora Drive to Amy and Joshua Seraydarian, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $269,000 in 2008.

Bruce and Marianne Clark, trustees, sold the home at 5772 Ivrea Drive to Andrew and Susan Santora, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $261,500 in 2014.

Patricia and Michael Cain, of Seminole, sold their home at 5805 Ivrea Drive to OfferPad (SPVBORROWER9) LLC for $300,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2014.

Roger and Susan Adams, of Charlestown, Ind., sold their home at 5396 Davini St. to Jessica Lee, of Sarasota, for $295,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $254,900 in 2008.

Villa D’Este

Ranier Investment Corp. sold the home at 7243 Villa D’Este Drive to Timothy and Mary Condon, of Prospect, Ky., for $476,500. Built in 1987, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,376 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,000 in 2008.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Arnold Zentner, trustee, of Englewood, sold the home at 9419 Glen Abbey Lane to Gabriel Busuioc and Florentina Simona Busuioc, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,831 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $495,000 in May.

John and Jeanette Boardman, of Charlotte, N.C., sold their home at 9580 Forest Hills Circle to Ralph and Margaret Ruvolo, of Painted Post, N.Y., for $426,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,784 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $208,200 in 1998.

Savannah at Turtle Rock

Didier Saba and Audrey Guillem Saba, of Nokomis, sold their home at 5071 Hanging Moss Lane to Darina Buettner, of Sarasota, for $329,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,191 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2014.

Parisienne Gardens

Kent and Susan Morgan, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 201 condominium at 5233 Parisienne Place to Michael and Carol Lichon, of Sarasota, for $305,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,969 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $323,600 in 2005.

Villagewalk

David and Kelly Weber, of Bourbonnais, Ill., sold their home at 8120 Cardena Lane to Kent and Margaret McDaniel, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2013.

Deborah Rose, of New York City, sold her home at 6015 Approach Road to Zoltan and Adrienn Magna, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,663 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $134,500 in 1999.

OSPREY

Rivendell

Deborah Linick, trustee, of Venice, sold the home at 526 Meadow Sweet Circle to Margaret Barrington, James Barrington and Benjamin Barrington, of Chester, Conn., for $342,500. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,821 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $327,500 in 2014.

W.B. Webb

Gordon Sampson, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 111 Webb St. to Oscar and Karen Mazzola, trustees, of Osprey, for $315,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,216 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 2010.

NOKOMIS

Uppakrik

Divergent Investments Inc. sold the home at 2411 Uppakrik Lane to Michael and Karen Dietrich, of Nokomis, for $600,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,957 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,000 in February.

Ewing Estates

Jason and Nicole Erickson, of Gallatin, Tenn., sold their home at 801 Dartmoor Circle to Bradley Schmehl and Brittany Burrows, of Nokomis, for $335,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,100 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2015.