Blanca Di Cecco

1929-2022

Blanca Di Cecco, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, dear friend to many and, dedicated volunteer, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2022 at the age of 92.

A resident of Longboat Key, Florida for 33 years, Blanca was born August 30, 1929 in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico. Blanca also lived in Santurce, Puerto Rico, New York City and Bay Shore, Long Island. Blanca will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity, strength, and undeniable love for her family. Blanca is survived by her three children, Joseph R. Seda, Samuel Cohen and Fanny Cohen Younger, son-in-law, Phillip Younger, daughters-in-law, Rita Cohen and Bertha Seda, six grandchildren, Joe Seda, Eric Cohen, Dan Seda, Vanessa Cohen Thayer, Rosemary Younger Spinelle, Victoria Seda Carroll and nine great grandchildren, Jayden, Genevieve, Mikayla, William, Toby, Jack, Lucas, Miles and Liam.

Blanca will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity, strength, and undeniable love for her family.

Self-taught, Blanca was known for her outstanding talent for sewing, Japanese needlepoint, knitting and for having a green thumb. Several pieces of Blanca’s specialized Japanese Bunka needle point art were displayed at the Sarasota Arts Center in the early 90’s. Blanca gave back to the community having volunteered for the Sarasota Ballet, the American Red Cross, Meals On Wheels and Sarasota Memorial Hospital for 30 years.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Martha Catholic Church, 200 N. Orange Avenue, Sarasota on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 10 am.

MEMORIAL MASS:

Saturday, March 26, 2022

10AM

St. Martha Catholic Church

200 N. Orange Avenue

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Tidewell Hospice.