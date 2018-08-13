'BlacKkKlansman' is a terrific homage to those who stood up to neo-nazis last year

Provocative and esteemed filmmaker Spike Lee has outdone himself in his new film, "BlacKkKlansman." In this incredible story based on true facts, a rookie black police officer successfully infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan with the aid of a Jewish detective.

The film opens with the indelible clip from "Gone With The Wind" where Scarlett O'Hara is stepping over a massive stretch of fallen Confederate soldiers. It then moves to the early 1970s at the Colorado Springs Police Department when Ron Stallworth (John David Washington), their first black officer, asks to work undercover. It sparks snickering among his peers but when he boldly calls the local chapter of the KKK requesting to become a member, things drastically change. A meeting with a Klansman is arranged and Ron persuades fellow officer Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver) to play him in person. The redneck racist and his buddies fall for the bait and the con is on.

It works so well that the Grand Wizard of the KKK, David Duke (Topher Grace), meets with Stallworth (who uses his real name) aka Zimmerman and is so impressed, he makes him head of the local chapter. When Stallworth's black activist girlfriend (Laura Harrier) learns what he does for a living, he has to convince her that all cops aren't racists. She's not so sure. Seems times haven't changed all that much since the ’70s.

There are some white knuckle moments when the two cops narrowly escape exposure. Not-so-subtle references made to the resurgence of white supremacy and laugh-out-loud dialogue give this terrific — yet horrifying — film a real feel. Director Spike Lee's fearlessness has never been so profound.

Photo courtesy of NY Daily News

Creative camerawork, extraordinary editing, super cool scoring and brilliant performances all factor into making "BlacKkKlansman" a must-see work of art. There is a massive amount of racial slurs being spewed and disturbing acts being committed on screen, but Lee provides just enough moments of quiet clarity and compassion to take us through the tough times. An upside down red, white and blue American flag that slowly turns black and white followed by a powerful closing shot are images that are not soon forgotten.

In the end, Lee's film honors those who stood up to neo-nazis one year ago in Charlottsville, VA via startling, actual footage of the melee which resulted in Heather Heyer's murder. His timely decision to release it now screams an important message with deafening precision.