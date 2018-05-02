Michael and Terri Klauber get hitched the Hawaiian way

Michael and Terri Klauber renewed their vows in traditional Hawaiian fashion.

Forever ohana

Michael Klauber surprised his wife, Terri, with a special vow renewal April 26 in Maui, Hawaii. Michael was able to keep the secret with help from friends Clare and Dan Murphy. The vow renewal was done in traditional Hawaiian style at the Montage Kapalua Bay resort. The couple said they wanted a Hawaiian wedding when they were first married 11 years ago, and now they were finally able to fulfill that dream in Maui.

Leading Ladies

Women’s Resource Center hosted its annual Founders’ Legacy Luncheon on April 26 at IMG Academy Golf Club.

Honorees Melanie Bevan, Diana Greene and Teresa Rawe. Photo by Cliff Roles.

The event honored the founding members of the WRC, and recognized the 2018 Manatee Wonder Women. This year’s honorees included Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan, School District of Manatee County Superintendent Diana Greene and Dr. Teresa Rawe, medical director of emergency medicine at Manatee Memorial Hospital.

In addition to the Wonder Women awards, WRC President and CEO Ashley Brown shared with guests how the WRC employment mentorship program has expanded to Manatee County. The mentorship program is designed for WRC clients to be matched with mentors to help them through their career advancement process.

Putting for a purpose

SPARCC CEO & President Jessica Hays, SPARCC Auxiliary President Linda Bergen and Co-Chairwoman Sandy Fulkerson

Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC) held its Annual SPARCCle on the Links golf tournament fundraiser April 26 at Plantation Golf and Country Club.

The tournament was hosted to raise funds to help support the free and confidential programs and services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

In addition to the golf tournament, there was a putting contest, 50-50 raffle and a silent auction.

The shotgun began the tournament at 12:30 p.m. and after the tournament, teams and guests enjoyed a dinner with a laid-back evening of award and game announcements.

Tidbits:

Spoiled rotten puppy ... Tammy Karp welcomed guests and their four-legged friends to her home for a puppy shower in honor of Clara Reynardus de Villanueva’s new puppy, Bonham, or “Bonbon” as he’s called. Guests were Donna Koffman, Staci Baer, Vanessa Opstal and many furry friends who spoiled Bonham with gifts. Take me to the races ... The Sarasota YMCA has opened up bids for its May 5 Going for the Gold gala silent auction. One item, appropriate to the theme, is two grandstand tickets to next year’s Kentucky Derby with hotel stay and a tour of a Churchill Downs-area horse farm. Bids start at $6,400.

Tylee Giorgio gives a speech before accepting her She Know's Where She's Growing Award at the Girls Inc. Celebration Luncheon.

Fabtacular ... 2018 Girls Inc. She Knows Where She’s Growing Award winner Tylee Giorgio gave guests a good laugh with her speech on her made-up word, Fabtacular at the Celebration Luncheon on April 20. The rules for the word are, according to Tylee, “It must always be capitalized and if you’re wondering why, it’s a secret!” Tylee says the word also must be written in a particular shade of turquoise and said with pizazz. Shoot, swish and sold ... The Dick Vitale Gala has sold out. More than 850 guests will attend May 11 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.