Will Chase pops the question at Bayfront Park

Will Chase gets down on one knee for Anna Hahn.

He put a ring on it

After months of planning with his future mother-in-law, Will Chase asked Anna Hahn to marry him on May 1.

Will proposed to Anna in Bayfront Park on the Marina Jack Trail. A random passerby even happened to catch the moment for them so they have pictures of the proposal.

Anna's ring is a unique salt and pepper diamond in rose gold with a halo.

A Bijou birthday

Dottie Baer Garner celebrated her 85th birthday surrounded by friends on May 3 at The Bijou Cafe.

A group of her closest acquaintances, all of whom play cards

Dottie Baer Garner spends her birthday with her card playing friends at Bijou.

together, hosted a luncheon to celebrate Dottie turning 85 on May 6. They decorated the restaurant with beautiful flowers and Dottie's favorite butterflies.

Those in attendance were Mickey Fine, Andy Frank, Dottie Baer Garner, Sheila Wynne, Joel Lowenstein, Betsy Wyant, Renee Shaede, Gina Vandroff, Paige Wyant, Marion Levine, Fran Lambert, Gloria Bibermam, Gail Katz, Shirley Dubin, Edie Chaifetz, Jenie Aberson and Irene Kaufmann.

High-tailing out

Michael Beane was the lucky winner of the golfball drop.

The Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation hosted its 17th Annual SMHF Golf Tournament May 4. The event helped grant the Physician Endowment Fund more than $100,000 to offer continued education to the hospital's employees.

This year's golfball drop was postponed for a few hours after the helicopter flew off. Those involved say the pilot had a last minute emergency, and a new helicopter and pilot had to be found. The winner of the golfball drop was Michael Beane, who received the $5,000 check prize.

Tidbits

Churchill Downs dressage ... The Sarasota YMCA awarded two well-dressed attendees at its Going for the Gold Kentucky Derby themed gala May 5 at the Ritz-Carlton. Diana Buchanan won Best Hat with her purple fascinator and Most Dapper Dressed went to the man in pink, James Amato. Wine, Women and Shoes ... Forty Carrots Family Center announced May 7 that ticket and table sales are now open for Wine, Women & Shoes 2018. The event starts Nov. 8 with the VIP Vintner’s Reception, continues with the Signature Luncheon Nov. 9 and finishes Nov. 10 with the Winemakers Dinner. Tickets start at $525, which includes two VIP Vintners Reception tickets and one third row ticket to The Signature Luncheon.