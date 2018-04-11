Designing Daughters host pre-gala pool party at Art Ovation

Ashley Guttridge, Lauren Thomas, Elli Baldwin and Jennifer Matteo. Courtesy Photo.

Indoor Pool Party

Designing Daughters held a Bohemian Blooms Pool Party on April 8 at the Art Ovation Hotel to gear up for their Bohemian Blooms Gala on May 11. The sold-out event was sponsored by Northwestern Mutual. However, due to a few rain showers the morning of the event, the party was moved inside. Guests were still able to venture upstairs to peek at the rooftop pool once the rain died down. Partygoers spent the afternoon sipping cocktails, mingling and enjoying light appetizers while wearing their pool attire on the bottom level of the hotel.

Photo by Peter May

We can hear the bells...

Jeffrey Shapiro and Samantha Teal became engaged Dec. 30 at Stetson University, their alma mater. The two will be married at the Naples Beach Hotel on Nov. 30. Jeffrey Shapiro grew up on Longboat Key with his parents, Janet and Bob Shapiro.

Breakfast of Champions

2018 Champions for Children award winners. Photo by Cliff Roles.

The Florida Center for Early Childhood hosted its third annual Champions for Children Breakfast on April 5 at the Sarasota Yacht Club. The center helps children and families with strengthening family life and provides both prevention and intervention services. The luncheon awarded many people, including Community Champion Award winner state Rep. Jim Boyd, Volunteers of the Year Shon Levatte and Debra Roehl, Starfish Ambassador Award winner Sonja Veal-Volino, Agency Impact winners Suncoast Charities for Children and Suncoast Foundation, Community Partner of the Year Michael Klauber and Phil Mancini and Foundation of the Year The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation. The breakfast brought together 150 guests.

Tidbits:

Unrequited love ... At Pique Nique on April 6, unwelcome visitors made themselves comfortable under the tent on the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Bayfront. Lovebugs dived headfirst into water glasses and plates of food, while also making new homes on the guests’ hats. Happy homes for feathered friends ... For Save the Seabird’s annual Sunset Soirée, Easterseals Happiness House graciously donated original artwork used as centerpieces for the tables. The birdhouses were painted by students in the Easterseals Art Program.