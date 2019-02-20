Black Tie & Tales: Black tie is rolling out a new social app

Courtesy photo.

Sealing the deal

Seal exceeded expectations with his performance at the Van Wezel Foundation Gala Feb. 16 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

While singing, the legendary artist walked through the audience to shake hands and hug guests — and he never once missed a beat.

Star of the show

We’re used to seeing Judi Gallagher with a utensil in her hand as the culinary director for ABC 7 and star of the channels’s cooking segment. But on Feb. 14 she starred in another show.

Judi Gallagher

When Judi walked on stage in the SPARCC Treasure Chest fashions, she rocked her outfits from head to toe: From the purple umbrella she carried to the sparkly sneakers that just peeked out underneath her striped jumpsuit. She twirled that umbrella around like she was whipping up scrambled eggs. Maybe better.

If confidence sells, she must have had ladies clamoring to buy her looks at the end of the show.

Bash with the best

Come party with us!

Time is running out – hurry and get your tickets for the Black Tie Bash!

We are rolling out a new app during the Black Tie Bash, from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 28 at Michael’s On East. The new app will feature access to the area’s most comprehensive social calendar, event coverage and a registry of event chairs, philanthropists and local nonprofits. Tickets are $100.

At the bash, enjoy top-shelf cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres, music, an opportunity to download the app from the Apple App and Google Play stores, take headshots at the Profile Pic Booth for the Black Tie registry, win prizes and more.

We hope to see you there! For tickets, visit our Facebook page or email Kayleigh Omang at [email protected].

Molly Schechter

Emily Walsh. Photo by Cliff Roles

Blast from the past

In 2005, Emily Walsh took a photo of Molly Schechter at Temple Beth Israel’s Starlight Gala and admired her custom Joan McGee dress.

Molly being Molly, she gave it to her a few years after. But Emily was waiting for the perfect opportunity to wear it — which was Sunday.

Fourteen years later, Emily wore the dress for the temple’s 40th Anniversary Gala. In a Facebook post telling the story, Emily says: “Molly wore it best.”

Tidbits:

Not-so-indoor voice ... “Tiny,” a rescue dog at the Animal Rescue Coalition’s 20th anniversary gala, took his role as spokesdog seriously. So seriously, that during the auction, attendees were encouraged to “oooh” and “ahhh” rather than clap to keep him from speaking up too much. Healthy engagement ... The Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation welcomes Barbara E. Evans as its new director of development.