Black Panther lives on in Lakewood Ranch

Chris Robinson. Courtesy photo.

Black Panther lives on

After hearing that actor Chadwick Boseman died Aug. 28, Chris Robinson, a history teacher at R. Dan Nolan Middle School, wanted to pay tribute to the man who brought one of his favorite characters, the Black Panther, to life in film.

Robinson picked up a dry erase marker and started to hand draw Boseman on his white board as students entered the school Aug. 31. Within 40 minutes, his portrait was done.

"He was a man of immense talent with such dignity and grace and serves as a role model for young people and especially young people of color," Robinson said.

Peace message delivered

The Rev. Elizabeth Deibert (above) and more than a dozen

members of Peace Presbyterian Church stood firm with their messages of peace.

The group, with participants from ages 6 to 90, hosted a Rally for Peace Aug. 29, in which it waved signs along State Road 64. Messages included "Love One Another," and "Make Racism Wrong Again."

Peace is a Matthew 25 Church, which means it is called into action to help the hungry, oppressed, imprisoned and poor.