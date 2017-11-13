Bishop bows out of commission campaign

BJ Bishop, the chair of the Longboat Key Planning and Zoning Commission, wrote in an email to the town she will not run as a candidate for Town Commission, even though she recently qualified to do so.

In the email, dated Nov. 12, Bishop said the decision of Irwin Pastor to run to retain his at-large seat had a role in her decision to step aside. At the time of Bishop's filing, no other candidate had filed to run for the seat.

As of Thursday, the qualified field is:

District 1: incumbent Randy Clair

District 3: Ken Schneier and John Weber

District 5: incumbent Ed Zunz

At-large: incumbent Irwin Pastor and Jack Wilson

Bishop wrote: "Irwin and I also concur that there is a great deal of important work to be done at the Planning and Zoning Board. We both hope Ken Schneier is successful in his run for Commission, so remaining at Planning and Zoning to provide the institutional knowledge to new Planning Board members as well as a new Director is critical to major policy decisions. Alaina Ray’s departure was a huge loss to the Town.

"Commissioner Pastor and I also agree on some critical issues coming forward such as the potential elimination of Planning and Zoning and the Investment Advisory Commission from the Town Charter, which we both feel is a very bad idea. The rewrite of the Comprehensive Plan and the Zoning Ordinance and some important land use applications anticipated in the Town must be dealt with effectively for future generations. Thank goodness we are seeing younger people coming to Longboat and we need more input from them in elected and appointed positions. I am also helpful more women will be willing to become involved in the Town. We may have to look at reasons women have been reluctant to serve.

"Finally, I believe it is a horrible idea to waste money on a special election in January, and I am amazed that no Commission in the last twenty years has corrected that waste of Town funds. Let’s hope the charter revision questions are written clearly enough that this waste of time and money will be eliminated.

If more than two candidates qualify in any of the contested races, a primary would be scheduled Jan. 23 to reduce the field for the general election. As of Thursday, such a primary is not necessary.

Bishop has served as chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission twice — from 2008 to 2013 and presently from 2016.