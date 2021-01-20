Birthday surprise for Tara Elementary student

Grace Dean. Courtesy photo.

Birthday surprise

Grace Dean, a kindergartner at Tara Elementary School, was sad she couldn't celebrate the birthday of her friend, Madison Nickel, at school Jan. 13.

Dean wanted to make Nickel's birthday special, so she decided to surprise her with balloons and goodies while she was home quarantining.

Dean's class pitched in by creating a birthday card for Nickel. Dean and her mother, Belinda Nicholls Dean, dropped off the surprise at Nickel's house and spent some time talking to her from the road.

"[Grace Dean] felt good that she was able to make her friend a little more happy," Nicholls Dean said.

Mini Mustangs return

Chloe Craciun, a student in the Mini Mustangs program at

Chloe Craciun. Courtesy photo.

Lakewood Ranch High School, took her time drawing her family with crayons.

Catherine Schutte, the pre-K teacher for the program, was excited to get to know her students after not having the program last semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Having her students draw their families was one way.

"It's wonderful to have my classroom and Mini Mustangs back," Schutte said.