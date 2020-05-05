Birthday parade

Not everyone gets a parade for their birthday, but thanks to Grandpa Carlos Mateos, two young Longboaters celebrated with their own personal processional with lots of flashing lights and smiling faces.

Andrew, 4, and Aria, 6, celebrated their special day on May 1 alongside Longboat Key's first responders as a line of town vehicles including police cars, fire trucks and public works vehicles crept down their street.

The town has done multiple drive-by birthday celebrations in the past month as the coronavirus put the kibosh on large gatherings, and according to the town's post on Twitter, the crews enjoy it just as much as the kids.