Birthday celebrations go abroad

Column:

Tomeika received Prince Hunter rain boots for her birthday.

Birthday abroad

Tomeika Koski has already had a few celebrations for her 40th birthday, which is coming up March 30. Friends of Tomeika's, Hermione Gilpin, Clara Reynardus de Villanueva, Donna Koffman, Deborah Blue and Melissa Morsli, threw her a birthday party. At the party, Donna and Melissa teamed up to get Tomeika a pair of purple Hunter rain boots with a Prince graphic done by Eric Millikin. The idea came from Tomeika's love for Prince, the color purple and "Hunter" is part of Tomeika's full name. In fact, last year Tomeika had a Prince-themed birthday party. Tomeika is now continuing her birthday celebrations with friends in South Africa.

Tipping hats for Temple Sinai

Temple Sinai held its "Hats Off to Volunteers" Gala March 24 at the Polo Grill in Lakewood Ranch. In leui of the theme, many guests wore hats, thanking the volunteers who contributed their time to the temple. The volunteer-dedicated evening celebrated with cocktails, dinner, silent and live auctions, along with dancing.

Guests meet the 2018 Champions

Girl's Inc. hosted Champions for Girls March 21, introducing the 2018 Celebration Luncheon Honorees. As the Champions arrived, they were welcomed by girls of all ages and escorted through a mini Dream Harbor Market day. Guests were able to “purchase” items created by the girls in their business ventures. The STEM Museum offered a Virtual Reality roller coaster ride and bags of handmade Infinity Sand, the Peace Café team baked Peanut Butter and Chocolate Kiss cookies and Easter Popcorn, and other ventures displayed necklaces, decoupage boxes and handmade cards.

Courtesy photo

When the market closed, Kay Mather, Girls Inc. board chair and Angie Stringer, executive director, welcomed the Champions for Girls to the center, thanking everyone for their support of the girls in our community. Dr. LaShawn Houston-Frost and Beth Knopik are this year’s “She Knows Where She’s Going” award recipients and Susan Buck is the Visionary Award honoree. Tylee Giorgio, from the middle school program, was the “She Knows Where She’s Growing” award winner and Jennifer Arreaga, a junior in the high school initiative, is the “Strong, Smart, and Bold” Leadership Award honoree. Seen at the event were Beth Knopik, Susan and Jim Buck, Sherry and Dan Watts and Michelle and Keith Senglaub.

Come all to the Circus!

On March 17, The Circus Arts Conservatory, The Junior

Courtesy photo

League of Sarasota, The Heart Gallery of Sarasota and The Children’s Guardian Fund partnered together for a special circus performance.

Over 60 foster children and their families were invited to see Sailor Circus Academy perform at no cost to the families.

Tidbits:

Bidding wars ... Cause 4 Hope had an exciting live auction with Trey Morris. The first auction revealed freshwater pearls, which co-chairwoman Emily Walsh had been modeling throughout cocktail hour. Then, when two bidders went head-to-head for a dinner for 10 at Michael's Wine Cellar, it was agreed to let both bidders have a dinner for $7,500 each. Birthday Parties on the Pass ... Chairwoman and VP of Communication and Community Relations Stacy Alexander, Membership Ambassador Katie Erenati and graphic designer for Community Relations and Communications Alexis Balinski all celebrated their birthdays at Mote's Party on the Pass March 23. During President & CEO Dr. Michael P. Crosby's speech, he asked the crowd to join him in singing "Happy Birthday" to the three employees. Vote for the featured couple ... Voting for our featured couple in the 2018 Standout magazine ends tonight at midnight! Don't forget to vote if you haven't already.