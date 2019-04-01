Birgit Passler Cox

1943-2019

Birgit Passler Cox, Age 75, left this world for a better one on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, peacefully at her home in Longboat Key, Florida. From her birth in Kiel, Germany on October 17,1943, to her death on Sunday, she nourished people around her with love, faith and generosity.

Birgit lost her father Bruno Passler in WWII. Her mother Hildegard Kuschmer Passler remarried Birgit’s stepfather Bruno Mayer and sought a brighter future in the USA. The family entered Ellis Island by sea from their native land of Germany in 1951. At the age of 9 years old Birgit entered the American school system in Toledo, OH, not knowing any English. The challenges she experienced growing up helped to shape her into the selfless, giving, generous, gentle soul who dedicated herself to helping and encouraging others. Total strangers gravitated towards her shining light.

“She led her life with strength of character and instilled integrity into her children.”

She led her life with strength of character and instilled integrity into her children. Birgit married the love of her life, James Cox on June 13, 1964, in Toledo, OH. Her greatest joy was the birth of her two children, Brent and Charmaine. Trips to the library, and days at the parks are some of their fondest memories with their mom. In 1978, her family moved to Texas to care for her parents and in 1985 she moved to Sarasota, Florida. She lived the rest of her days raising her children, remodeling homes, and supporting her family. Real estate and interior design were her passions. She had an amazing affinity to find beauty and value in all living creatures. She had a perfect artistic eye and photographic memory with the ability to turn any blank canvas into beautiful art.

Left to honor Birgit and remember her love are her husband James Lawrence Cox, and two children, Charmaine Birgit Schreiber (Kenneth Jr.) and son Brent James Cox (Judith) and two grandchildren, Tatum and Logan Cox; brother Bernd Passler (Phyllis); sister-in-law Joyce Suplica, nephews Jeffrey Passler, Gregory (Robin) Passler, Daniel Passler; Jay Rummell, neice Juli Fogel; cousin Marion Treydte, and special friend Peter Claus. Birgit was preceded in death by her parents Hildegard and Bruno Passler; step-father Bruno Mayer; Aunt Ilse Passler, Uncle Pauli Passler; sister Beatrice Rummell, and brother Rudolph Mayer.