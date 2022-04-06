A home in Country Club Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Glen and Sharyn Gale sold their home at 580 Birdie Lane to Louis Phillip Stone and Amy Stone, trustees, of Chesterfield, Missouri, for $4.26 million. Built in 1968, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,504 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,925,000 in 2019.

en Provence

Elissa Berkbigler and Mason Burr, trustees, of Littleton, Colorado, sold the Unit 3 condominium at 2151 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Seed US LP for $3.9 million. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,400 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.1 million in 2018.

Turtle Crawl

SJ Villa LLC sold the Unit 84 condominium at 4235 Gulf of Mexico Drive to RMM Properties of Florida LLC for $2.2 million. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,758 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.41 million in 2005.

Grand Bay

Allen Siegel, of Redding, Connecticut, sold the Unit 463 condominium at 3010 Grand Bay Blvd. to Charles and Kathia Kennedy, of Wexford, Pennsylvania, for $1,997,300. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,369 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.1 million in 2010.

Bay Isles

Anthony Douglas and Irina Zaremba, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 3261 Bayou Way to Patrick Banks, of Longboat Key, for $1,725,000. Built in 1980, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,523 square feet of living area. It sold for $935,000 in 2021.

The Players Club

Gordon and Mary Jo White, of Dayton, Ohio, sold their Unit 204 condominium at to Frank and Maureen Yaquinto, of Plymouth, Michigan, for $1.5 million. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,569 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2020.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

Sarah Heltman, trustee, of Norwalk, Iowa, sold the Unit B-302 condominium at 585 Sanctuary Drive to Robert Kriss and Laura Schriesheim, of Winnetka, Illinois, for $1,422,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,823 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 1990.

Tiffany Place

Pasquale and Susanne Buono, of Quebec, Canada, sold their Unit 115 condominium at 7000 Gulf Drive to Peggy McKewen Kyzer, of Holmes Beach, for $1,095,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,259 square feet of living area. It sold for $162,000 in 1993.

Inn on the Beach

Wahoo Inc. sold the Unit 2306 condominium at 210 Sands Point Road to K4 LLC for $929,000. Built in 1982, it has one bedroom, one bath and 740 square feet of living area. It sold for $410,000 in 2017.

Union Trust Inc. sold the Unit 4403 condominium at 240 Sands Point Road to Richard Lowe, of Longboat Key, for $825,000. Built in 1982, it has one bedroom, one bath and 626 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 1995.

Islander Club of Longboat

Ellen Dole, trustee, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, sold the Unit 95-S condominium at 2295 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Start Beachin’ Covey LLC for $817,500. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It sold for $135,000 in 1991.

Windward Bay

Marc Micozzi and Carole O’Leary, of Bethesda, Maryland, sold their Unit 303 condominium at 4540 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Matthew Weber, of Fenton, Michigan, for $633,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,096 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2015.

Casa Del Mar

Jayne Robinson sold her Unit 10 condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Anthony John Furiato and Michelle Furiato, of Lithia, for $600,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 756 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2007.

Sea Horse Beach Resort

Barbara Mancheski, trustee, of Minocqua, Wisconsin, sold the Unit 233 condominium at 3453 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mossback Investments LLC for $415,000. Built in 1960, it has one bedroom, one bath and 560 square feet of living area. It sold for $145,000 in 1999.