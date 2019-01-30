 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 3 hours ago

Bird Key offers a helping hand

Bird Key Yacht Club members donated a $6,000 Publix gift card to be distributed amongst the Sun Coast Chief Petty Officer Association.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Bird Key Yacht Club members are helping those in the U.S. Coast Guard affected by the recently ended temporary government shutdown. On Jan. 25, Bird Key Commodore Bob Williams and member John Roble presented a $6,000 Publix gift card to Zachary Gray of the USCG Chief Petty Officer Association. The donation will be exchanged for smaller gift cards to be donated to the Sun Coast Chief Petty Officer Association.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

