Bird Key house sells for $5.05 million

The following residential real estate transactions took place between July 12 and July 16. A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Dennis Smith, of Mason, Ohio, sold his home at 439 E. Royal Flamingo Drive to David and Theresa Danna, of Sarasota, for $5.05 million. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,583 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3.35 million in 2020.

Tiffany Plaza

Mary Elizabeth Carey, as Personal Representative, sold the Unit 202 condominium at 4325 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jeanna and Del Burchell, of Lakeside Park, Kentucky, for $800,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $685,000 in 2005.

Longboat Harbour

Chris and Valerie Dinger, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, sold their Unit 201 condominium at 4430 Exeter Drive to Mark and Andrea Sauer, of Hinckley, Ohio, for $625,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,168 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $226,000 in 2013.

Inn on the Beach

Equity Properties Ltd. sold the Unit 7105 condominium at 225 Sands Point Road to Thomas and Hanh-Diep Panaseny, of Tampa, for $610,000. Built in 1983, it has one bedroom, one bath and 642 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2018.

Longboat Arms

William Fochi and JoAnn Lev, of Glastonbury, Connecticut, sold their Unit 206-C condominium at 3320 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jay Phillips and Elizabeth Phillips, trustees, of The Villages, for $439,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,187 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $69,500 in 1986.

St. Judes Apartments

Bruce and Robin Sozzi, of Redding, Connecticut, sold their Unit 28 condominium at 747 Saint Judes Drive S. to John Mark Smith and Gail Russell, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, for $350,000. Built in 1967, it has one bedroom, one bath and 667 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2015.

Casa Del Mar

Anita Reed, Michael Brian Reed and Patrick Mark Reed, trustees, of Lakeland, sold the Unit 3-B condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Joseph and Amalia Gonzalez-Heydrich, of Longboat Key, for $250,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 756 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $100,000 in 2010.