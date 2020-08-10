Bird Key home sells for just under $2 million

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Eric Colodny and Craig Colodny, trustees, of Sedona, Ariz., sold the home at 402 Meadow Lark Drive to Bradley James and Juli Camrud, of Sarasota, for $1,999,500. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,934 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $858,500 in 1998.

Bay Isles

Dereck and Deborah Beverly Rock sold their home at 511 Harbor Gate Way to Thomas and Linda McDonald, of Longboat Key, for $1,399,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,304 square feet of living area.

Beachplace

David Blanford, trustee, of Indianapolis, sold the Unit 405 condominium at 1145 Gulf of Mexico Drive to JFC Properties LLC for $1,387,500. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,819 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.08 million in 2012.

The Beach Residences

Gary and Jami Hall, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 304 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Cathy Lynn Convery, of Sarasota, for $1.25 million. Built in 2005, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,864 square feet of living area. It sold for $700,000 in 2005.

Longboat Sandpipers

Peter Meyer and Julie Newnum-Meyer, of Greencastle, Ind., sold their Unit 101 condominium at 5635 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jeffrey and Kristina Karrenbrock, of St. Louis, for $795,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2015.

John Ringling Estates

149 McKinley LLC sold the home at 149 McKinley Drive to SPE #109 LLC for $775,000. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,926 square feet of living area. It sold for $656,000 in January.

Seaplace

Bell Leasing LLP sold the Unit G8-201-B condominium at 1925 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Kirk Charles Baker and Gabriela Mayorga-Baker, of Lake Katy, Texas, for $670,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It sold for $685,000 in 2019.

Bay Bridge Homes LLC sold the Unit G6-312-E condominium at 1955 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Brian Robert and Linda Darlene Govoni, of Winter Haven, for $270,000. Built in 1978, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 992 square feet of living area. It sold for $138,000 in 1999.

Longbeach on Longboat Key

Harry Brown Jr. and Susan Kehne, of Kailua, Hawaii, sold their home at 6960 Longboat Drive S. to John Todd and Sherri Celeste Duell, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,541 square feet of living area. It sold for $476,000 in 2017.

Longboat Beach House

David and Judith Endean, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 4311 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gary Michael and Ashley White, of Orlando, for $545,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,239 square feet of living area. It sold for $732,500 in 2004.

Lido Surf and Sand

Brian and Leslie Coyne, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 316 condominium at 1104 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Thomas Chuchna and Diane Chuchna, trustees, of Milwaukee, for $495,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2015.

Sarasota Harbour East Apartments

Jeffrey and Kristie Baird, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 36 condominium at 775 John Ringling Blvd. to Paula Francine Schneider, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 882 square feet of living area. It sold for $399,000 in 2018.

Windward Bay

Robin Childress sold her Unit 301 condominium at 4600 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Katherine Cook, of Longboat Key, for $447,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,337 square feet of living area. It sold for $438,800 in 2017.

Islander Club of Longboat

Paul and Doris Morgenstern, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 45-N condominium at 2301 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Leon Troyer and Jean Troyer, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $395,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2013.

Cedars East

Russell and Beverly Kalil, of Niwot, Colo., sold their Unit 2 condominium at 504 Forest Way to James Holbrook and Karen Holbrook, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $323,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $165,000 in 2012.

Second Longboat Harbour

Peter Ross, of Apex, N.C., sold his Unit 101 condominium at 4430 Exeter Drive to Hadrian Rori, of W. Bloomfield, Mich., for $290,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,168 square feet of living area. It sold for $120,000 in 1983.

Beach Harbor Club

Susan Bovet, of Longboat Key, sold her Unit A-102 condominium at 3802 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Sand & Surf LLC for $245,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 976 square feet of living area. It sold for $35,000 in 1972.