Bird Key home sells for $6.6 million

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Tracy Winkel, trustee, and David Jacobsen, of Bradenton, sold the home at 682 Mourning Dove Drive to James and Janet Stanard, of Sarasota, for $4.3 million. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,949 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.45 million in 2019.

Bird Key

Kenneth and Kristeen Vallrugo, of Sarasota, sold their home at 630 S. Owl Drive to Sam’s Owl Perch LLC for $4.24 million. Built in 2000, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,793 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,725,000 in 2005.

Phillip Garner and Marie-Laure Garner, of Sarasota, sold their home at 624 N. Owl Drive to Thomas Phillip Stevens and Sieglinde Maria Madl-Stevens, of Sarasota, for $2.79 million. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,452 square feet of living area. It sold for $435,000 in 2012.

Christina Shantz, of Sarasota, sold her home at 430 Bird Key Drive to WM. Brett Burgett, Lori Gillet and Heather Burgett, trustees, of Isle of Palms, South Carolina, for $1,185,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,498 square feet of living area. It sold for $812,500 in 2013.

Mahhouz Shahawy and Maria El Shahawy, of Sarasota, sold their home at 473 Partridge Circle to RAR Holding LLC for $900,000. Built in 1970, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,221 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 1995.

The Water Club at Longboat Key

The Francis Scott Baldwin Family Partnership Ltd. sold the Unit 1001 condominium at 1241 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Frank DeQuattro, of Wakefield, Rhode Island, for $3.5 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, five baths and 3,400 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.31 million in 1997.

Robin Allen, of San Rafael, California, and Polly Waldman, of Louisville, Kentucky, sold their Unit 408 condominium at 1281 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Thomas Joseph Flanigan, trustee, of Marietta, Georgia, for $1.75 million. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,273 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,045,000 in 2000.

Coquina Beach

ES & P Ltd. Partnership sold the home at 2819 Gulf of Mexico Drive to 2819 Gulf of Mexico Drive LLC for $3,225,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,173 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.6 million in 2008.

Jungle Queen Way

Stanislav Tarasov, of Sarasota, sold his home at 798 Jungle Queen Way to Charles Richard Colson and Tracy Bolick Colson, of Weddington, North Carolina, for $1.85 million. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,181 square feet of living area.

Bay Isles

Jerry Lee Chitwood, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 3591 Bayou Circle to James and Michelle Harkins, of Longboat Key, for $1.6 million. Built in 1983, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,426 square feet of living area.

360 North

Bradley Ytterberg, trustee, of Sawyer, Michigan, sold the Unit 1 condominium at 260 N. Shore Road to Sylvia Babineau, of Sarasota, for $1.58 million. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,077 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,335,000 in 2015.

John Ringling Estates

Eric Orquera and Isabelle Chabot Orquera, of Sarasota, sold their home at 455 Cleveland Drive to 421 Spring LLC for $1.4 million. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,476 square feet of living area. It sold for $760,000 in 2013.

The Promenade

Dennis and Susan Doane, trustees, and Carolyn Hess Kibby and John Kibby, of Nokomis, sold the Unit 502 condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to James White and Anne O’Brien White, of Sarasota, for $1.4 million. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,100 square feet of living area. It sold for $397,800 in 1986.

Emerald Harbor

Jody Kommel, trustee, of Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, and Eve Kommel sold the home at 670 Old Compass Road to Emerald Partners LLC for $1.35 million. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,728 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 1987.

L’Elegance on Lido Beach

David and Nancy Moore, of Lafayette, Indiana, sold their Unit B-1010 condominium at 1800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Brandel Elizabeth Eiger and Robin Kehoe, of Sarasota, for $1,201,800. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,700 square feet of living area. It sold for $900,000 in 2003.

Winding Oaks

Donald and Roberta Doyle sold their Unit 9 condominium at 3417 Winding Oaks Drive to Carol Swed, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $1,195,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,555 square feet of living area. It sold for $701,000 in 2012.

Islands West

Wendy Laguardia and Peter Larson and Mildred Larson, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 4-D condominium at 2525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Douglas Nordstrom and Elizabeth Nordstrom, trustees, of Verona, Wisconsin, for $1,175,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,468 square feet of living area. It sold for $640,000 in 2013.

John and Jane Sirkoch, trustees, of Renfrew, Pennsylvania, sold the Unit 3-D condominium at 2525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Barbara Beerling, of Sarasota, for $1,101,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,468 square feet of living area. It sold for $795,000 in 2017.

Jay and Pamela Claeys, trustee, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, sold the Unit 5-B condominium at 2525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael Philip Garippa and Jane Wall, of Tucson, Arizona, for $864,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,491 square feet of living area. It sold for $570,000 in 2015.

Lands End

David Wilson, of Kingston on Thames, England, sold the Unit 9 condominium at 701 Lands End Drive to John Edward Hansen and Julianne Hansen, of Glenview, Illinois, for $1.01 million. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,990 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 2010.

St. Armands Towers North

John Cronin sold his Unit 116 condominium at 1 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Richard Duperey and Kristen Bitler, of Sarasota, for $1 million. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,389 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2004.

Tangerine Bay Club

E.J. Neil LLC sold the Unit 216 condominium at 350 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jayne Young, of Longboat Key, for $989,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,378 square feet of living area. It sold for $900,000 in 2018.

Longboat Cove

Cynthia Lee Noble, Jeffrey Noble and Jonine Noble, of Cropwell, Alabama, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 5461 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Christopher and Dorothy Burns, of Pittsburgh, for $926,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,516 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 1994.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Ana Corinne Cushing, of Baltimore, sold her home at 762 Norton St. to Cecelia Delavallee, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, for $925,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 858 square feet of living area. It sold for $89,900 in 1983.

Lido Beach Club

Yvonne McDowell, Sylvia Skalitzky and Robert Skalitzky Jr., of Sarasota, sold their Unit PH-1 condominium at 1212 Benjamin Franklin Drive to David James Daugherty and Laura Calso Husak, of Birmingham, Michigan, for $900,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,532 square feet of living area. It sold for $60,900 in 1974.

Sea Gate Club

Andrew Terzis, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, sold his Unit 3-E condominium at 2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Sarah and Corey Conner, of Longboat Key, for $900,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,470 square feet of living area. It sold for $490,000 in 2012.

Tarawitt Drive

Dianne and Henry Ciesinski, of North Port, sold their home at 711 Tarawitt Drive to Carolynn and Stephen Kranz, of Longboat Key, for $856,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,676 square feet of living area. It sold for $382,600 in 2014.

Key Towers South

Joan Lazzaro, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 12-D condominium at 1750 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Roger Lee Ford and Carolyn Seifferman Ford, of Harrison, Ohio, for $850,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,403 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2004.

Peter and Yvonne Walsh, of N. Brunswick Township, New Jersey, sold their Unit 3-C condominium at 1750 Benjamin Franklin Drive to George and Patricia Mayernik, of Clinton Township, Michigan, for $790,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,364 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2006.

Sanderling Sea Pines

Christopher Thomas Klein and Megan Michelle Klein sold their Unit 11 condominium at 6945 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Andrew Groesch, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, for $799,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $525,000 in 2019.

Beachplace

Janice Lewis and Mitchell Cohen, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 302 condominium at 1095 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Steven and Julie Kaiser, of Longboat Key, for $705,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,392 square feet of living area. It sold for $228,000 in 1997.

Fairway Bay

KLW Homes LLC and Kenneth and Lynne Whitmore, of The Villages, sold the Unit 303 condominium at to Bonnie DeAtley, of Charlottesville, Virginia, for $681,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,590 square feet of living area. It sold for $477,000 in 2019.

The Privateer North

Emil and Lana Finch, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 904 condominium at 1050 Longboat Club Road to Mark Edward Kolivosky and Jacquelynne Kidd, of Medina, Ohio, for $680,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,409 square feet of living area. It sold for $517,000 in 2007.

Lido Beach House

Cynthia and Dean Fondahn, of Weldon Spring, Missouri, sold their Unit 5 condominium at 945 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Alexander Serroukas, of Poughkeepsie, New York, for $650,000. Built in 1989, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,306 square feet of living area. It sold for $415,000 in 2009.

Pelican Harbour Beach Club

Ray and Melissa Bridges, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit T-1 condominium at 4234 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Steven and Patricia Stroman, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, for $550,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,150 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2015.

Windward Bay

Anthony and Pamela Bevilacqua, of Branchburg, New Jersey, sold their Unit 9-V-32-C condominium at 4810 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Victor Cuco and Melissa Rodocker, of Longboat Key, for $465,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,422 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2016.

First Longboat Harbor

Sharon Prizer, trustee, of Warrington, Pennsylvania, sold the Unit 307 condominium at 4350 Chatham Drive to Michael and Donna Jo Willis, of Winter Haven, for $444,500. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 928 square feet of living area. It sold for $239,000 in 2011.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

George and Melinda Muscat, trustees, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, sold the Unit 750 condominium at 750 Bayport Way to Caroline and Jeffrey Schneider, of Harrison, New Jersey, for $425,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,370 square feet of living area. It sold for $389,000 in 2017.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Rosemary Janet Dalgleish, trustee, of New Port Richey, sold the Unit 152 condominium at 572 Spanish Drive N. to Michael Edward Aldrich, of Longboat Key, for $425,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,357 square feet of living area. It sold for $327,500 in 2012.

Kathleen and John Quinn, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 116 condominium at 594 Spanish Drive S. to Mark Whitcomb, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, for $386,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,427 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2015.

Patricia and Ronald Hagstrom, trustees, of Norton Shores, Michigan, sold the Unit 208 condominium at 735 Spanish Drive S. to Christine Diane Strickland and Justin Holt Ward, of Orlando, for $370,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,419 square feet of living area.

Lido Towers

S.J. Zapotocky sold the Unit 310 condominium at 1001 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Keith and Eleanor Tandler, of Guilford, Connecticut, for $415,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,224 square feet of living area. It sold for $76,000 in 1986.

Silver Sands

James and Shelagh Needham, of Kent, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 247 condominium at 5841 Gulf of Mexico Drive to George Sanchez, trustee, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 760 square feet of living area. It sold for $370,000 in 2012.

Longboat Harbour

Ciro Amato and Patricia Martini, of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, sold their Unit 108 condominium at 4350 Chatham Drive to Bradley and Susan Smith, of Longboat Key, for $385,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,092 square feet of living area. It sold for $231,000 in 2014.

Kingston Arms

Vincenzo and Tommasina Runco, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 23-B condominium at 500 S. Washington Drive to Harini Ramakrishnan and Ashwin Ganapathy, of Lutz, for $305,000. Built in 1963, it has one bedroom, one bath and 770 square feet of living area. It sold for $19,200 in