Bird Key home sells for $6.1 million

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Kevin Kiernan, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 675 Mourning Dove Drive to Gregory Benedict, trustee, of Sarasota, for $6.1 million. Built in 2011, it has six bedrooms, six-and-two-half baths, a pool and 7,047 square feet of living area. It sold for $5.25 million in 2011.

Grand Bay II

Robert Rohrman Jr. and Rhonda Isbell, personal representatives, sold the Unit 291 condominium at 3040 Grand Bay Blvd. to Robert and Judith Neiman, of Glencoe, Ill., for $1.6 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,781 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.56 million in 2019.

Country Club Shores

George Maurizi and Gayle Uhlenburg, of Sarasota, sold their home at 531 Golf Links Lane to Golf Links LLC for $1,275,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,954 square feet of living area. It sold for $640,000 in 2014.

Tides of Longboat

Martha Di Trapano, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 202 condominium at 5555 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John Hantz, of Southfield, Mich., for $1.25 million. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,828 square feet of living area.

Bird Key

Gary Ackerman and Barbara Ackerman, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 429 Pheasant Way to Trudy Blackwell Barry, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1,166,500. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,706 square feet of living area. It sold for $710,000 in 2017.

James and Janice Bisesi sold their home at 401 Pheasant Drive to Dockside Homes LLC for $735,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,580 square feet of living area. It sold for $377,500 in 1999.

John Ringling Estates

Charles Mark Rightler, trustee, of Loudon, Tenn., sold the home at 211 Grant Drive to 212 N. Harbor LLC for $905,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,249 square feet of living area. It sold for $480,000 in 2017.

Lido Beach

Brian Wien, of Blue Bell, Pa., sold his home at 129 McKinley Drive to 112 Filmore LLC for $905,000. Built in 1933, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2017.

Castillian

Enid Fleishman, trustee, and Norman Fleishman, of Hauppauge, N.Y., sold the Unit 412 condominium at 4545 Gulf of Mexico Drive to MPM Development LLC for $825,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,738 square feet of living area. It sold for $226,500 in 1987.

Islands West

Anne Talley, of Louisville, Ky., sold her Unit 14-B condominium at 2525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to George and Patsy Wilson, of Norman, Okla., for $770,700. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,491 square feet of living area. It sold for $720,000 in 2017.

Islander Club of Longboat

Harold and Barbara Marks, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 42-S condominium at 2295 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Allen and Judith Soden, of Longboat Key, for $739,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 1999.

Beachplace

Nicholas and Kerry Ottenwess, of Pierson, Mich., sold their Unit 103 condominium at 1125 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Dean and Laura Trudeau, of Belleville, Mich., for $606,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It sold for $445,000 in 2020.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

Casper Investment Partners LLC sold the Unit B-606 condominium at 565 Sanctuary Drive to Robert Adam Serling and Jill Serling, of Longboat Key, for $583,400. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,375 square feet of living area. It sold for $455,000 in 1990.

The Dock on the Bay

Earl and Carole Pankonin sold their Unit 7 condominium at 3440 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Purvi Patel Dennis and Robert Dennis, of Basking Ridge, N.J., for $440,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,679 square feet of living area. It sold for $449,000 in 2018.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Nancy Wohlford, trustee, of River Forest, Ill., sold the Unit 723 condominium at 723 Bayport Way to Jane and David Wohlford, of Oswego, Ill., for $400,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It sold for $148,000 in 1986.

Longboat Harbour

Pamela Abbey, of Portland, Maine, sold her Unit 205 condominium at 4430 Exeter Drive to James Watson Bradin Jr. and Regina Kaye Bradin, of Palmetto, for $273,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 725 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2017.

Louis Falcone Jr., trustee, of Milton, Mass., sold the Unit 204 condominium at 4360 Chatham Drive to Barbara and David Rowell, of St. Petersburg, for $206,000. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 667 square feet of living area. It sold for $289,000 in 2020.