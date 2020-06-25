Bird Key home sells for $3.8 million

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Patrick and Rene DiPinto, of Sarasota, sold their home at 450 Meadow Lark Drive to Brian Appelwick and Jaime Appelwick, trustees, of Sarasota, for $3,820,500. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,420 square feet of living area.

Country Club Shores

Seth Farbman, trustee, of Deposit, N.Y., sold the home at 590 Chipping Lane to James McNally Jr., of Longboat Key, for $2.5 million. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,374 square feet of living area.

John Ringling Estates

Hubert and Monita Steenbakkers, of Sarasota, sold their home at 192 N. Washington Drive to Ashwini Bahl, of Sarasota, for $2.45 million. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,891 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,265,000 in 2000.

The Beach Residences

SUJOHN FLA LLC sold the Unit 302 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Jeffrey Peterson, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1,525,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,251 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.55 million in 2016.

The Water Club at Longboat Key

Adam Wolfe, trustee, of Tampa, sold the Unit 304 condominium at 1281 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Irene Hess, of Pittsford, N.Y., for $1.2 million. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 3,054 square feet of living area. It sold for $725,300 in 1999.

Ravi and Virginia Akhoury, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 1241 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jill Marie Benkelman and Richard Benkelman and Richard Benkelman Jr. and Jill Marie Benkelman, trustees, of St. Louis, for $1,175,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 3,045 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.25 million in 2002.

Beachplace

Andrew and Susan Reisner, of Atlanta, sold their Unit 603 condominium at 1085 Gulf of Mexico Drive to James and Ann Miklas, of White Lake, Mich., for $489,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It sold for $770,000 in 2005.

Longboat Pass

Robyn Doran, of Tarpon Springs, and Cindy Ann Gibson, of Port Richey, sold their Unit 3 condominium at 380 N. Shore Road to Caroline Vroom, of Sarasota, for $360,000. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 794 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2010.

Longboat Harbour

Steve and Diane Gordon, of Massapequa, N.Y., sold their Unit 205 condominium at 4420 Exeter Drive to Lawrence and Sheryl Bock, of Beulah, Mich., for $275,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 725 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2004.

Covert

Jack and Kathleen Wakely, of Lakeland, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 5230 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mark Carbone, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $252,500. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 822 square feet of living area. It sold for $205,000 in 2016.