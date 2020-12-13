Bird Key home sells for $3.55 million

A home in Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Stephen and Lynn Kukanza, of Sarasota, sold their home at 110 N. Warbler Lane to Tekscape Holdings LLC for $3.55 million. Built in 1960, it has five bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,307 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,775,000 in 2019.

Country Club Shores

W. Estates LLC sold the home at 612 Ranger Lane to Jason and Sara Greenstein, of Winnetka, Ill., for $1,825,000. Built in 2004, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,030 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.45 million in 2018.

L’Elegance of Lido Beach

Nancy Cattarius, of Lakeland, sold her Unit B-306 condominium at 1800 Benjamin Franklin to Valerie Shapiro, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.4 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,070 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 1996.

Grand Bay

Dana Kaye Johnston, of Mendota Heights, Minn., and David Paul Drew, of Atlanta, sold their Unit 326 condominium at 3030 Grand Bay Blvd. to Thomas Murphy and Robin Murphy, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $1,312,500. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,781 square feet of living area. It sold for $932,000 in 2000.

Peter O’Hara, of Babylon, N.Y., sold the Unit 324 condominium at 3030 Grand Bay Blvd. to William Herman and Sandra Herman, trustees, of Wolfeboro, N.H., for $1,095,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,369 square feet of living area. It sold for $865,000 in 2014.

Joan Regenbogen, of Blue Bell, Pa., sold her Unit 382 condominium at 3030 Grand Bay Blvd. to Michael Karl Kreisberg and Jana Feldman Kreisberg, of Longboat Key, for $949,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,143 square feet of living area. It sold for $635,000 in 1999.

John Ringling Estates Inc.

David Haenel, of Sarasota, sold his home at 375 N. Washington Drive to Miriam Dougherty, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1,235,400. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,374 square feet of living area. It sold for $690,000 in 2012.

Lido Surf and Sand

Douglas and Joanna Hansen sold their Unit 303 condominium at 1100 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Jeffrey Jackson, of Sarasota, for $1.01 million. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,641 square feet of living area. It sold for $701,500 in 2015.

St. Armands Towers North

Richard and Anna Chu, of Edgewater, N.J., sold their Unit 123 condominium at 1 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Thomas and Elizabeth Shetter, of Sarasota, for $860,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,389 square feet of living area. It sold for $752,500 in 2004.

Sea Gate Club

Larry and Rhonda Kurzweil, of Manhasset, N.Y., sold their Unit 5-C condominium at 2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Lucy and Isidore Savona, of Lakewood Ranch, for $840,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,470 square feet of living area. It sold for $620,000 in 2008.

Winding Oaks

Lauren Botney, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 14 condominium at 3427 Winding Oaks Drive to Noelle Sheehan, of Longboat Key, for $840,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,555 square feet of living area. It sold for $725,000 in 2017.

Harbour Oaks II

Gayla Fitzpatrick and David Schwartz, of Cumming, Ga., sold their home at 2365 Harbour Oaks Drive to Thomas and Susan Bisanz, of Frisco, Texas, for $785,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,245 square feet of living area. It sold for $685,000 in 2005.

Beachplace

Dennis and Susan Piccone sole their Unit 105 condominium at 1075 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mike and Michele McKee, of Longboat Key, for $638,900. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,819 square feet of living area.

William and Linda Cotter sold their Unit 604 condominium at 1095 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John Esser and Kimberly Fortune Esser, of Urbandale, Iowa, for $569,500. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 1992.

Westchester Condominium Apartments

Andrew Crawford III, trustee, sold the Unit 401 condominium at 4825 Gulf of Mexico Drive to David Feygin, of Sarasota, for $615,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,393 square feet of living area. It sold for $185,000 in 1990.

Longboat Key

Claire Shields, of Princeton, N.J., sold her home at 5924 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John and Mary Donato, of Longboat Key, for $550,000. Built in 1955, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,359 square feet of living area. It sold for $118,500 in 1992.

Cedars East

Cedars Forest LLC sold Units 11 and 12 condominiums at 515 Forest Way to Graham and Lynne Cherrington, of Atlanta, for $545,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,880 square feet of living area. It sold for $595,000 in 2005.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Christopher Bechtold, Richard and June Bechtold, trustees, and Scott and Marion Bechtold sold the Unit 511 condominium at 511 Bayport Way to Mauricio Alejandro Marulanda and Leslie Karasik Marulanda, of Cumming, Ga., for $527,500. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,601 square feet of living area. It sold for $111,900 in 1980.

Longbeach Revised

Greene Tussey, trustee, and Christine Tussey, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6900 Longboat Drive S. to Dona Petruccelli, of Longboat Key, for $460,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 996 square feet of living area. It sold for $121,000 in 1998.

Fairway Bay

Teri Dorman-Kolovos, of Los Angeles, sold her Unit 601 condominium at 1912 Harbourside Drive to Roger and Joanne Aurelio, of Orland Park, Ill., for $445,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,316 square feet of living area. It sold for $34,300 in 2000.

Longboat Arms

Richard and Barbara Selover, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 305-D condominium at 3330 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Scott and Janice Maguire, of Benton, Pa., for $421,500. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,362 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2004.

Club Longboat Beach and Tennis Club

Gregory Shepard, of Bloomington, Ill., sold his Unit 414 condominium at 5055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael Lewis Callen and Cathleen Mary Callen, of Hinsdale, Ill., for $415,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,484 square feet of living area. It sold for $449,000 in 2008.

Continental’s Sea Club

Daniel and Patricia Caffrey, of Hudson, N.Y., sold their Unit 5-A condominium at 5955 Midnight Pass Road to Gregory Scott Guthrie and Mary Beth Guthrie, of Siesta Key, for $400,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,027 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2016.

Whitney Beach

Carolyn Glassman, of Port Richey, sold the Unit 153 condominium at 6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Chad and Laurel Schmitt, of St. Charles, Ill., for $380,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,441 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2013.

Bay Harbour Apartments

Michael Warnstedt and Kathleen Wingate, of Odessa, sold their Unit 302 condominium at 450 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Maura Alice McCarthy-Sanborn, of Charlotte, N.C., for $377,500. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,194 square feet of living area. It sold for $348,600 in 2017.

Casa Del Mar

Marvin Ferguson, trustee, of Indianapolis, sold the Unit 11 condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robert and Amelia McAllister, of Woodstock, Md., for $370,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 756 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2013.

The Ambassador on Lido Beach

John and Sandra Santucci, of Woodbridge, Conn., sold their Unit 503 condominium at 800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Lawrence Rowley Goss and Kathleen Goss, of Orchard Lake, Mich., for $347,000. Built in 1978, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 900 square feet of living area.

Seaplace

Daniel Idzik and Kathleen Osborne, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit G3-211-D condominium at 2039 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Daniel Mummery and Frances Nuelle, trustees, of Atherton, Calif., for $290,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,214 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,100 in 2000.

Beach Harbor Club

Jean Pierre Espinoza, of Lakeland, sold his Unit C-102 condominium at 3806 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Naomi Muselman, of Berne, Ind., for $257,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,027 square feet of living area. It sold for $205,000 in 2014.