Bird Key home sells for $3.5 million

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Peter MacDonald Hall, of Arden, N.C., sold his home at 212 Bird Key Drive to Theresa Lynn Currie, of Ontario, Canada, for $3.5 million. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,899 square feet of living area.

Lido Beach

Alexander Yushkevich and Sanya Zezulin, of Haverford, Pa., sold their home at 168 Bryant Drive to Jonathan Kalander, trustee, of Warwick, R.I., for $2.1 million. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,657 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.86 million in 2013.

Norbert Jaworski and Mary Newcomer-Jaworski, of Sarasota, sold their home at 149 McKinley Drive to 149 McKinley LLC for $656,000. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,926 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2003.

The Water Club at Longboat Key

Robert Muller and Elena Dragu, of Washington, D.C., sold their Unit 607 condominium at 1241 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gary Morrison and Kimberly Skaff, of Charleston, W.Va., for $1,375,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 2,965 square feet of living area. It sold for $675,000 in 2003.

Longboat Terrace

Nicholas and Sandra Verola, of Palmetto, sold their Unit 119 condominium at 5393 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John and Diane Bradburn, of Carmel, Ind., for $1.36 million. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,956 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.05 million in 2017.

Country Club Shores

Abbott Chipping LLC sold the home at 581 Chipping Lane to Gerald and Jeanne Ashworth, of Longboat Key, for $1.25 million. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,248 square feet of living area. It sold for $960,000 in 2013.

The Pierre

Sonam Wangdi Atuk, of Longboat Key, sold his Unit 803 condominium at 455 Longboat Club Road to Edward and Laurie Pappas, of Franklin, Mich., for $1.05 million. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,470 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,225,000 in 2017.

Bay Isles

Thomas Green Jr. and Ingrid Hall Green, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3260 Bayou Road to Peter and Joyce Mandelkern, of Sands Point, N.Y., for $900,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,156 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,375,000 in 2004.

Bird Key

Weston Jones, of Las Vegas, sold his home at 427 Wood Duck Drive to Michele Brown, of Lambertville, N.J., for $835,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,918 square feet of living area. It sold for $855,000 in 2019.

The Privateer North

Luisa and Joseph Gartner, trustees, of Mount Dora, the Unit 302 condominium at 1050 Longboat Club Road to Shyamala Badrinath, of River Forest, Ill., for $530,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,290 square feet of living area. It sold for $185,000 in 1989.

Fairway Bay

Michael and Catherine Carter, trustees, of Sullivan’s Island, S.C., sold the Unit 1002 condominium at 1920 Harbourside Drive to Steven and Deirdre Schwarz, of Milltown, N.J., for $480,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,590 square feet of living area. It sold for $485,000 in 2006.

Wylie and Nancy Royce sold their home at 2004 Harbourside Drive to Thoma and Mariola Cobo, of Doylestown, Pa., for $390,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,590 square feet of living area. It sold for $171,000 in 1993.

Bayport Beach Tennis Club

Julie Gajus and Patricia Nutter, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 829 condominium at 829 Bayport Way to Thomas Churchill and Jane Churchill, trustees, of Manomet, Mass., for $450,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It sold for $526,000 in 2005.

Silver Sands

James and Shelagh Needham, of Kent, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 257 condominium at 5841 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Joseph and Laura Schnaufer, of Barrington, Ill., for $400,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 760 square feet of living area. It sold for $370,000 in 2013.

Cedars East

David and Joyce Miller, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 9 condominium at 804 Evergreen Way to Ross and Samantha Lonergan, of Longboat Key, for $325,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $202,000 in 2000.

Linda Silber, of Longboat Key, sold her Unit 28 condominium at 842 Evergreen Way to Martin Gawel, of Longboat Key, for $310,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2016.

Sarasota Harbour Apartments

Patricia Collins, trustee, of Andover, Mass., sold the Unit 27 condominium at 763 John Ringling Blvd. to George Moorhead and Jacqueline Bonney, of Barnegat, N.J., for $242,500. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 816 square feet of living area. It sold for $70,000 in 1986.

Spanish Main Yacht

HECM Acquisition Trust, trustee, sold the Unit 46 condominium at 869 Spanish Drive N. to John Mulligan, of Longboat Key, for $220,500. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,355 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 2000.