Bird Key home sells for $3.45 million

Alfred and Sharon Forrest, of Sarasota, sold their home at 540 N. Spoonbill Drive to Larry Linton, trustee, of Memphis, Tenn., for $1.7 million. Built in 1964, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 5,058 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.29 million in 2001.

Lido

Karen Kitzis sold her home at 1125 Center Place to Bruce and Kimberly Peterson, of Sarasota, for $1.95 million. Built in 1960, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,371 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.04 million in 2006.

St. Armands Towers

Pauline Speir sold the Unit 52 condominium at 101 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Bruce and Carol Savage, of Columbus, Ohio, for $665,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,275 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $68,000 in 1977.

Sands Point

Daniel Cavallo and Vincent Cavallo, of Windermere, sold their Unit 120 condominium at 100 Sands Point Road to Douglas and Karen Aleshire, of Wyoming, Ohio, for $575,000. Built in 1966, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2011.

Jack and Terry Brown sold their Unit 301 condominium at 100 Sands Point Road to Tommy Nordin and Karin Mattson Nordin, of Stockholm, Sweden, for $380,000. Built in 1966, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $720,000 in 2005.

Islander Club of Longboat

Michael Rutledge and Penny Rutledge, trustees, of Arlington, Va., sold the Unit S-116 condominium at 2295 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mark and Pamela Schneider, of Goshen, Ind., for $526,500. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area.

Winding Oaks

Marylinn Erickson, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 13 condominium at 3425 Winding Oaks Drive to Lee and Barbara Diznoff, of Charleston, W.Va., for $500,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,039 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 1989.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

David Atkinson, of Longboat Key, sold his Unit 105 condominium at 682 Spanish Drive S. to Michael Bowe and Kristine Smith, of Longboat Key, for $325,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,419 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2016.

Sarasota Harbour Apartments

Riccardo Arcaro, trustees, sold the Unit 35 condominium at 765 John Ringling Blvd. to Michael and Carol Sasso, of Cohasset, Mass., for $270,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 816 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $112,000 in 2017.