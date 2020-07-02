Bird Key home sells for $3.425 million

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. James and Roberta Rutrough, trustees, sold the home at 629 N. Owl Drive to Gordon Giffin, trustee, of Atlanta, for $3,425,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,437 square feet of living area.

Longboat Key Estates

Jozsef Kepics, of Sarasota, sold his home at 545 Kingfisher Lane to Vivek and Vandana Sharma, of Acton, Mass., for $2,775,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,646 square feet of living area.

Country Club Shores

Donald and Millie Bigger, of Tampa, sold their home at 591 Putter Lane to Robert Hudson Jr., trustee, of Longboat Key, for $2.1 million. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,191 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.75 million in 1998.

Bay Isles

Seymour and Marcia Kagan, of University Park, sold their home at 3440 Bayou Court to Richard and Serea Connolly, of Sarasota, for $879,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,190 square feet of living area. It sold for $455,000 in 1987.

Pelican Harbour & Beach Club

Michael Stockton and Conrad Panza, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit O-1 condominium at 4234 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jack David and Kathleen Wakely, of Longboat Key, for $730,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,636 square feet of living area. It sold for $530,000 in 2019.

Harbour Villa Club at the Buccaneer

Andrew Francis and Sheila Mary Maynard and Brian Lock sold their Unit 305 condominium at 615 Dream Island Place to Christopher and Kimberly Sawchuk, of Tampa, for $552,500. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It sold for $377,500 in 2009.

Buttonwood Cove

Douglas and Susan Davidson, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 301 condominium at 3500 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Amy Charron, of Lakewood Ranch, for $550,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,486 square feet of living area. It sold for $432,500 in 2002.

White Sands of Lido

Morris Group South LLC sold the Unit 4 condominium at 900 Blvd. of the Presidents to White Sand Beach House LLC for $450,000. Built in 1954, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 912 square feet of living area. It sold for $359,000 in 2015.

Lido Harbour

H&M Lido LLC sold the Unit 201 condominium at 1900 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Thomas MacDonald and Kathleen MacDonald, trustees, of Sarasota, for $435,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 981 square feet of living area.

The Presidential

Raymond David and Debbie Beatrice Mays, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 408 condominium at 845 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Brian Holtman and Diana Hart, of Powell, Ohio, for $435,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 991 square feet of living area. It sold for $399,000 in 2018.

Fairway Bay

Kirsten Madsen, trustee, of Gainesville, sold the Unit 126 condominium at 1930 Harbourside Drive to Michele Barcalow, of Longboat Key, for $335,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It sold for $222,500 in 1999.

Tamas and Katalin Markus, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 426 condominium at 2020 Harbourside Drive to Craig and Anne Small, of Madison, Conn., for $330,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It sold for $122,000 in 1985.