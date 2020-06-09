Bird Key home sells for $3.25 million

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Elizabeth Stewart, trustee, of Davidson, N.C., sold the home at 352 W. Royal Flamingo Drive to Rodney Nichols, trustee, of Findlay, Ohio, for $3.25 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,899 square feet of living area.

Country Club Shores

Anthony Scott and Carolyn Lehr, of Washington, D.C., sold their home at 560 Golf Links Lane to Russell and Pamela Rice, of Longboat Key, for $1.2 million. Built in 1967, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,643 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,085,000 in 2004.

Lido C

Danny Mills, of Ontario, Canada, sold his home at 1252 Center Place to Stephen and Haroula Ballas, of Scarsdale, N.Y., for $1.15 million. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,376 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2009.

John Ringling Estates

Coralea Wennberg, trustee, of Hanover, N.H., sold the home at 409 N. Washington Drive to John and Lisa Beasley, of Sarasota, for $1 million. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,682 square feet of living area. It sold for $970,000 in 2018.

Seaplace

David Langhaug and Jean Shorr, of Sarasota, sold their Unit G7-301-B14 condominium at 1935 Gulf of Mexico Drive to David and Patricia Myers, of Williamsville, N.Y., for $780,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2010.

Westchester

Michael and Elizabeth Lee, of Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., sold their Unit 201 condominium at 4825 Gulf of Mexico Drive to William and Dorothy Rees, trustees, of Los Angeles, for $550,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,393 square feet of living area. It sold for $655,000 in 2004.

Portobello

Klaus Althammer sold his Unit B-403 condominium at 3240 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Frederick and Jean Costello, of Warwick, R.I., for $355,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2018.

Harbour Oaks II

James and Arlene Campbell, of Garden City, N.Y., sold their home at 2303 Harbour Oaks Drive to Gary and Lorraine Ranftle, of Hauppauge, N.Y., for $350,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,327 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2012.

Fairway Bay

Guido Schuler, of Jupiter, sold his Unit 122 condominium at 1930 Harbourside Drive to Andrew and Kristen Johnson, of Longboat Key, for $311,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,192 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2014.

Cedars East

Wayne Natt, of Bradenton, sold his Unit 12 condominium at 623 Cedars Court to William Emling and Karen Waldron Emling, of Longboat Key, for $250,000. Built in 1988, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,244 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2008.