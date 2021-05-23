Bird Key home sells for $2.7 million

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Margaret Ellen Ludwig and Helen Ludwig, of Oakland, California, sold their home at 122 Seagull Lane to James and Deanna Lightman, of Sarasota, for $2.72 million. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,776 square feet of living area. It sold for $635,000 in 1994.

Sleepy Lagoon

Henry Tomme, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 6321 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robert Emil Glanville, of Greenwich, Connecticut, for $2.45 million. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,620 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 1999.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

Steven Marks and Jekaterina Selakova, of Sarasota, sold their Unit B-706 condominium at 545 Sanctuary Drive to James and Charmaine Dwyer, of Minneapolis, for $2.2 million. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,375 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.08 million in 2019.

Longboat Shores

Michael Gautier, of Nokomis, sold his home at 550 Buttonwood Drive to John James Varley and Virginia Varley, trustees, of Windemere, for $2,175,000. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,562 square feet of living area.

John Ringling Estates

William and Jeannine Halbritter, of Siesta Key, sold their home at 327 S. Washington Drive to OTK Partners LLC for $2.1 million. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,963 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,625,000 in 2019.

Steven and Cindy Trumbull, of Estero, sold two properties at 145 Cleveland Drive to 145 Cleveland Dr. LLC for $1.25 million. The first property was built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,084 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1937, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,369 square feet of living area. They sold for $950,000 in 2020.

Peter Guy Cutter, of Tucker, Georgia, sold the home at 171 McKinley Drive to 2508 Tri Star LLC for $1 million. Built in 1951, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,193 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 1996.

La Lenaire Isle

Randall Broach and Renae Farrah, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7147 La Lenaire Drive to Kaleta Island LLC for $1.77 million. Built in 1990, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,503 square feet of living area.

Islands West

David and Stacy Rolfe, of Chesterfield, Missouri, sold their Unit 6-E condominium at 2525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Edwin Aksel Abrahamsen and Mary Ann Abrahamsen, of Lake Winola, Pennsylvania, for $1,201,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,491 square feet of living area. It sold for $520,000 in 2011.

Grand Bay

Bernard and Frances Orbach, trustees, sold the Unit 345 condominium at 3030 Grand Bay Blvd. to Graydon David Pirie Arthur, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, for $1,045,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,143 square feet of living area. It sold for $925,000 in 2004.

Islander Club of Longboat

Gina and Gary Yee, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 63-S condominium at 2295 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Salvatore Catalano and Karen Fleming Catalano, of Merrick, New York, for $955,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It sold for $410,000 in 2012.

Longboat Cove

CCJ Longboat LLC and BCJ Longboat LLC sold the Unit 209 condominium at 5481 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Heacock Family LLC for $950,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,516 square feet of living area. It sold for $976,000 in 2005.

The Privateer North

Magda Kovacik, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the Unit 706 condominium at 1050 Longboat Club Road to Steven Kuhn and Janet Yerokhina, of Longboat Key, for $898,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,409 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 1999.

Longbeach Village

Ryan Strong and Cristina Fernandez sold their Unit 24 condominium at 7065 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Andres and Barbara Martin, of Apopka, for $815,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2011.

Sunset Beach on Longboat Key

Mark and Lynda Arrimour, of Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, sold their Unit 3303 condominium at 2105 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mark and Janice Pennink, of Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, for $780,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,463 square feet of living area. It sold for $722,500 in 2018.

Lido Towers

Kenneth Krutt and Rose Anne Krutt, of Winchester, Massachusetts, sold their Unit 501 condominium at 1001 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Benjamin and Brandi Heck, of Carmel, Indiana, for $700,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It sold for $351,000 in 2013.

Harbour Villa Club at Buccaneer

Martina Ulrike, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 310 condominium at 615 Dream Island Place to Ronald and Kathleen Henrichs, of Evanston, Illinois, for $640,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2013.

Lido Harbour Towers

Ghislaine and Barry Cooper, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 607 condominium at 1770 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Mark and Amy Moore, of New Milford, Connecticut, for $609,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,207 square feet of living area. It sold for $573,500 in 2007.

Seaplace

Ivy Hill Real Estate LLC sold the Unit M2-201-A condominium at 1945 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jennifer Lazar and Lauren Marie Lazar, of Longboat Key, for $599,900. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,265 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2013.

Sutton Place

Asquared Claytonia LLC sold the Unit 205 condominium at 600 Sutton Place to Shari LeMonnier and David Staniszeski, of Munster, Indiana, for $539,500. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,208 square feet of living area. It sold for $116,000 in 1987.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Steven Cheng, James Cheng and Cynthia Crumpton, trustee, of San Francisco, sold the Unit 834 condominium at 834 Bayport Way to Richard Pollock and Nancy Pollock, trustees, of St. Charles, Missouri, for $477,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,601 square feet of living area. It sold for $198,000 in 1998.

Whitney Beach

MMR Serenity Investments LLC sold the Unit 104 condominium at 6700 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jack Lee Pickering and Susan Stroink Pickering, of Bloomington, Illinois, for $385,900. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,161 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2012.

Paul and Jamie Stern, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 137 condominium at 6700 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Daniel Leitzke, of Longboat Key, for $325,000. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 936 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 2020.

Lido Ambassador

Edmund Wronski and Dennis Diaz sold their Unit 303 condominium at 800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Salvatore and Sonia Settineri, of Parsippany, New Jersey, for $375,000. Built in 1978, it has one bedroom, one bath and 900 square feet of living area. It sold for $382,500 in 2007.

Sarasota Harbour Apartments

Anthony DeMagistris and Elyce McLaren sold their Unit 24 condominium at 765 John Ringling Blvd. to Randy and Teresa Criddle, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 816 square feet of living area. It sold for $298,800 in 2004.

Kathleen Sasvari, of Odessa, sold the Unit 3 condominium at 767 John Ringling Blvd. to Patrick and Lynne Wolfe, of Plainfield, Illinois, for $285,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 612 square feet of living area. It sold for $170,000 in 2004.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

South Castle LLC sold the Unit 117 condominium at 586 Spanish Drive S. to John Wilson and Bonita Wilson, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $300,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,073 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 2013.