Bird Key home sells for $1.95 million

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Edward and Amy Langan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 525 Bird Key Drive to Scott Lawrence Dorf and Kelly Copeland, of Sarasota, for $1.95 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,527 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.15 million in 2015.

St. Armands Towers North

Nicholas J. Lardieri sold his Unit PH-N condominium at 1 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Nicholas Lardieri, of Madison, N.J., for $1.9 million. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,880 square feet of living area. It sold for $875,000 in 2010.

L’Elegance on Lido Beach

William McCarty, trustee, of Panora, Iowa, sold the Unit B-1009 condominium at 180 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Ben Franklin Drive 1009 LLC for $1.55 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,230 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.2 million in 2012.

Bayview Acres

Michael Kimball, of Longboat Key, sold his home at 639 Bayview Drive to Phillip Bolles and Kelly Parker-Burke, of Longboat Key, for $1,499,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,136 square feet of living area. It sold for $670,000 in 2011.

John Ringling Estates

Donald and Susan Downs, of Verona, Wis., sold two properties at 245 N. Washington Drive to Thomas Fallon, of Liverpool, N.Y., for $1.3 million. The first property was built in 1948, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,850 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 929 square feet of living area. They sold for $625,000 in 2010.

Bird Key

Delores Wallin Beach, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 493 Partridge Circle to MRP Properties Sarasota LLC for $950,000. Built in 1976, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,422 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,019,000 in 2004.

Longboat Sandpipers

Richard Timmerman and Michelle Phillips-Timmerman, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 104 condominium at 5635 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Ann Sowell Giles, of Tampa, for $775,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $721,000 in 2019.

Beachplace

Daniel Lighter, of Quebec, Canada, sold his Unit 202 condominium at 1145 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jober Holdings Inc. for $730,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,392 square feet of living area. It sold for $730,000 in 2019.

Key Towers South

Kathryn Thompson, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 8A condominium at 1750 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Doris Donovan and Gregory Griffis, of Kirkland, Wash., for $638,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,403 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2002.

Harbour Villa Club at Buccaneer

John and Kimberly Bard, of Dade City, sold their Unit 211 condominium at 615 Dream Island Place to John and Catherine McDermott, of Longboat Key, for $559,900. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,000 in 2018.

Portobello

Charles Slavens and Lisa Slavens, trustees, of Springfield, Mo., sold the Unit A-402 condominium at 3235 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Judith Love, trustee, of Sarasota, for $540,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2014.

White Sands of Lido

Alan Cresto sold the Unit 1 condominium at 160 Harrison Drive to Timothy Rudolph Albrecht, of Chicago, for $485,000. Built in 1954, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 912 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2016.

Windward Bay

Marvin and Orlene Hart, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 203 condominium at 4900 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Elizabeth Myers, of Lakeland, for $470,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,096 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2002.

William Hosking and Margaret Tanis, of Green Brook, N.J., sold their Unit 204 condominium at 4600 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Howard and Lauren Ash, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,096 square feet of living area.

Casa Del Mar

Pamela Harris, of Chevy Chase, Md., Judith Harris, of Washington, D.C., Daniel Ornstein, of Los Angeles, trustees, sold the Unit 15-B condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Priscilla Stowe, trustee, of Chatt Hills, Ga., for $340,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area.