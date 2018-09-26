Bird Key home on Spoonbill Drive sells for $1,412,500

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Donal Bahrenburg and Judith Anderson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 524 N. Spoonbill Drive to Paul and Sandra Sessa, of Chester, N.J., for $1,412,500. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,425 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.85 million in 2017.

Longboat Key Towers

Lynne Greene, of Peachtree City, Ga., sold the Unit N-501 condominium at 603 Longboat Club Road to Robert and Amanda Farnsworth, of Nashville, Tenn., for $1.32 million. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,420 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.3 million in 2006.

Bird Key

Henrietta Firmin, trustee, sold the home at 445 Pheasant Way to Joerg and Shannon Wiebe, of Ft. Myers, for $825,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,881 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $775,000 in 2013.

Emerald Pointe South

Steven Josias and Marlene Josias, trustees, sold the Unit 12 condominium at 1910 Harbour Links Circle to Sarah Ellis for $750,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,462 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $647,000 in 2012.

Neal and Eileen Glassman, trustees, of South Bethesda, Md., sold the Unit 16 condominium at 1902 Harbour Links Circle to Eric and Debra Dranoff, of Suffern, N.Y., for $650,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,180 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $675,000 in 2015.

Sunset Beach on Longboat Key

Thomas Goss, of Terre Haute, Ind., sold the Unit 3504 condominium at 2105 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Douglas Myers, trustee, of Chicago, Ill., for $750,000. Built in 1984, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,463 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $296,000 in 1994.

Kingston Arms

Terrence Wright and Deborah Gigler, of Pittsburgh, sold their Unit 3-B condominium at 500 S. Washington Drive to Robert and Jeanne Sheehan, of Orchard Park, N.Y., for $360,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,034 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $100,000 in 1989.