Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Billy Wilds

Billy Wilds is a junior second baseman on the Riverview High baseball team. Wilds had RBIs in three of the Rams' four Sarasota Baseball Classic victories on March 18-21, and was also named the tournament's best defensive player.

When did you start playing baseball?

I have been playing for as long as I can remember. My family members all played the game, they got me into it.

What is the appeal to you?

Being out here with my boys, having fun and winning. The competition of it all, too.

What is your best skill?

My defense. Just my consistency fielding the ball and not making errors. I usually play second base but I played some shortstop earlier this year.

What is your favorite memory?

Winning the Sarasota Baseball Classic last week is up there, honestly. Also getting to go to Cooperstown for a tournament when I was 12.

What has been your biggest challenge?

I don't know. I mean, baseball itself is a challenge. But nothing has prevented me from playing or anything like that.

What are your goals for the season?

I want our team to make a deep playoff run, and for myself to keep playing at a high level.

What is your favorite food?

Chicken sandwiches. I just put ketchup on there, that's it.

What is your favorite TV show?

"Trailer Park Boys."

Which superpower would you want most?

The ability to breathe underwater. I go spearfishing a lot and generally like being underwater, so that would help.

What is your dream vacation?

Going down to the Keys. I have been before, but it is a great place to relax.

What is the best advice you have received?

Keep your head up. Work hard. Do not let others get inside your head.

Finish this sentence: "Billy Wilds is ... "

... A fun and energetic person.