Bicyclist killed in Lakewood Ranch collision

A bicyclist died in a traffic crash on Lorraine Road, north of State Road 70.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report released today, 34-year-old Nicholas Wilson, of Bradenton, was bicycling southbound on Lorraine Road north of 59th Avenue East when a southbound black Toyota Rav4 collided with the rear of the bicycle. The Rav4, driven by 23-year-old Jacksonville resident Dillon Sypula, contined south on Lorraine and came to a controlled stop just north of the driveway at 5504 Lorraine Road.

After the collision, Wilson was thrown from the bicycle. There were skid marks and debris on the road.

The crash occurred at 3:15 a.m.

Charges are pending, the release states.