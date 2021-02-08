Bicyclist killed in collision with trolley bus on Siesta Key

A bicyclist was killed Monday in a collision with a bus on Siesta Key, investigators said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 74-year-old Sarasota man on a bicycle turned left, directly in front of a trolley-style bus near the intersection of Midnight Pass Road and Stickney Point Road. The cyclist, who the FHP did not name, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 1:30 p.m. crash.

According to a report filed by crash investigator Trooper Kenol Pierre Louis, the cyclist was riding south approaching Stickney Point Road, as was the trolley bus.

As the two entered the intersection, the cyclist turned directly in front of the bus, in violation of the right of way, the report said.

There were no other injuries.

A previous version of this story indicated the victim had not yet been identified.