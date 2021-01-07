Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by car in Lakewood Ranch's Lakewood National development.

A 73-year-old female bicyclist was hit by a car Thursday morning in the Lakewood National development of Lakewood Ranch and is in critical condition.

The accident took place at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Lakewood National Parkway and Arnie Loop.

An 18-year-old Bradenton man was driving south on Arnie Loop and stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Lakewood National Parkway. The bicyclist was traveling east against traffic in the right land of Lakewood National Parkway.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the driver made a right turn onto Lakewood National Parkway and the bicyclist traveled into his path, colliding with the car. The 73-year-old woman was airlifted to a local hospital according to the report and is listed in critical condition.

The FHP didn't not identify the bicyclist or the car's driver, who was not injured.