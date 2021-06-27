Bicyclist critical after hit-and-run in Sarasota on Cattlemen Road

A 48-year-old male bicyclist was left in critical condition after being hit by a red Hyundai Sunday morning on Cattlemen Road in Sarasota just south of Brown Lane.

The unknown driver of the vehicle fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle approximately 2 miles from the crash scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the Hyundai was traveling northbound in the right lane of Cattlemen Road when the driver lost control, hitting the curb. The driver overcorrected and entered the bicycle lane, hitting the cyclist, a Bradenton man who was riding northbound, at approximately 11 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol had no further information. The name of the victim was not released. Anyone with information concerning the hit-and-run crash is asked to call 239-938-1800.