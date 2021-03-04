Bicycling for better

The squeaky wheel gets the grease, and in this case, the award for Florida Bicycle Association’s Citizen Advocate of the Year 2020.

Longboat Key Bicycle Association president and founder Howard Tessler recently learned he'd won the award, which he said came out of the blue.

Tessler founded the LBKBA about three years ago to unite Key cyclists and share pertinent information. He said life in the bike lane has gotten significantly better since, with fewer bumps and cars blocking the skinny space.

About a year ago, Tessler devised car hangers reminding vehicles parked in the bike lane that they couldn't be there and has found it to be a success and he works with the town and police to clear obstacles in the lane, as well.