Betty Weinstein

1911-2018

Betty Weinstein, 106, of Sarasota, Florida, formally of Michigan, died February 26, 2018.

Betty was the wife of late Abraham Weinstein. Cherished mother of Lois (the late David) Stulberg and Elaine (Bob) Appel. Loving grandmother of Robert (Linda) Stulberg, Hannah (Marty) Rosenstein, Philip (Kareen) Appel and Craig (Kate) Appel. Adored great-grandmother of Bradley (Caitlin) Stulberg, Eric Stulberg, Matthew and Andrew Rosenstein, Sara, Lucy, Jane and Rose Appel, Calder, Hayes, Samson and Macy Appel. Dear great-great-grand-mother of Theo David Stulberg. Sister of Sarah Deitch, the late Bessie (late Irving) Tyner, late Tillie (late Hyman) Sherman and the late Julius (late Pearl) Bello. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

SERVICE: 10:30 A.M. MONDAY, MARCH 19

GRAVESIDE AT HEBREW MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY.

ARRANGEMENTS BY THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020.