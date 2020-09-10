Betty L. Suarez

Betty L. Suarez, nee Olson, 87, of Rolling Meadows, passed away September 8, 2020 at her home.

Beloved wife of Raul Suarez. Loving mother of Debbie (Brian) Monson, Patty (Jeff Dailey) Suarez, and Michael (Steven Sharp) Suarez. Cherished grandmother of Ryan, Erica, and Kyle Monson, Sean (Aly) O’Mara and Nikki Scachitti. Dear sister of Carol (the late Richard) Toraason, Rosie (Elwood) Knutson, Anita (Jim) Goplin, the late Lily Olson. Fond aunt of many.

Betty was a longtime employee of Northwest Surgicare in Arlington Heights, working as a registered nurse.

Funeral information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com

SERVICE:

Services will be private.

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers memorials in Betty’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org