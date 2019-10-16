Hoff, Betty Ann (Bachman), age, 90, was born in the Bachman Family Home on March 21, 1929 and passed peacefully alongside family at home on October 9, 2019.

Betty Ann (Bachman) Hoff

1929-2019

Betty Ann (Bachman) Hoff, age 90, was born in the Bachman Family Home on March 21, 1929 and passed peacefully alongside family at home on October 9, 2019.

She was the youngest daughter of deceased Henry Jr. and Betsy Bachman. She was predeceased by her brothers, Ralph (Marguerite), Lloyd (Marion), Stan (GeeGee) and sister, Carolyn (Milo). She is survived by her husband, Robert Hoff of 70 years; her daughters, Deborah Nuernberger (Phil), Diane Dunn (Bill) and Darcy Riess (Curt); grandchildren, Toshi Long (Bryan), Raka Spoerri (Karl), Sam Nuernberger (Liz), Ryan Dunn (Alexa), Mallory Sullivan (Jack), Austin Riess (Amy), Mason Riess (Nikki) and Micayla Riess; 7 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.

Memorial Service to be held Monday, October 21, 2019 11 AM, with visitation beginning at 10 AM at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 13901 Fairview Dr. Burnsville.

Betty served throughout her life with an open, kind and gracious heart. She was a trusted friend to all that new her and will be missed.

Memorials can be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church or Longboat Island Chapel. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com

DONATIONS:

