BestofLBKphoto contest wraps with chosen photo

When in doubt, take a picture of the beach.

Photographer Jason McConnell took the winning snapshot of the sands of Longboat Key in the town's recent #BestofLBKphoto contest. The town encouraged citizens and visitors to put their best photographic foot forward in honor of Florida City Government Week from Oct. 18-24.

The prompt was to take a photo that best captured the beauty and essence of the town. A quick scroll through the hashtag reveals that McConnell was far from alone in thinking of the beach, but his shot of a wide-open swath of sand and a perfectly placed umbrella was the winner.

McConnell's snapshot will be displayed in Town Hall until the end of December.