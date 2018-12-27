Best of Cops Corner: 2018

Jan. 6

PRIZE FIGHT

3 p.m. — 500 block of North Washington Boulevard

Misc. officer: A man called the police because he turned in lottery tickets to a convenience store and was upset that the cashier did not give him the proper amount of money. When asked how much money was missing, the man said he was not sure, and that all he knew was one of the tickets was a “big winner.” An officer told him that this was a civil dispute that should be addressed with the management of the convenience store.

Jan. 12

WHERE’S WALLET?

3:30 p.m. — 1800 block of South Tamiami Trail

Lost/found property: A man accidentally left his wallet at a gas station convenience store. He returned to the store later, and an employee said he remembered the man coming in and leaving his wallet. The employee said another employee took the wallet for safe keeping. When contacted, the other employee said a third employee actually had the wallet. The original employee said he would review surveillance footage to see who had the wallet.

Jan. 18

CHEMICAL PEEL

2600 block of Hyde Park Street

Property damage: While a woman was driving down the street, she heard a loud noise that sounded as if an object struck her car. She then heard a loud fizzling sound, as if something were on fire. She kept driving and stopped at a nearby gas station. When she got out, she found a significant amount of paint was burned off the rear passenger side of her car. She believed someone threw something at her vehicle. An officer observed a chemical appeared to have burned the paint off the car.

Feb. 11

TASTE TEST

11:56 a.m. — 500 block of North Washington Boulevard

Dispute: A man called the police because he was not satisfied with the customer service at a restaurant. He said he ordered a meal and told staff that he did not like it. He said staff refused to provide a refund, so he threw his food away. An officer spoke to an employee, who said the restaurant remade the man’s food three times and he was still not satisfied. The employee said the restaurant offered to make the man whatever he wanted, but declined to provide a refund. She said the man often orders the same meal and sends it back. She didn’t want the man removed from the restaurant, because he is a frequent customer. The man said he would file a complaint with the city regarding the restaurant and request a health inspection.

Feb. 19

BARKING MAD

9:29 p.m. — 1300 block of Main St.

Battery: A shop owner said two customers entered her store with a dog. She asked the customers if the dog was a service dog, and the two got very loud and unruly. As they were leaving the store, the shop owner said they pushed her husband and knocked over a plastic decoration. Officers were unable to locate suspects matching the description the shop owner gave in the area.

Feb. 26

PRIVATE TOUR

9 a.m. — 4700 block of Eastchester Drive

Suspicion: An agent for a real estate company reported that an unknown individual unlawfully entered the property sometime in the past four days. The agent found two chairs in the kitchen that were previously sitting on the back patio. There were also signs the shower had been used. There were no signs of forced entry into the property, which indicated that another real estate agent may have left the door unlocked. The officer also questioned whether the signs of entry happened after someone with lawful access to the residence visited the property. The agent locked all the doors and windows before leaving.

March 5

GETTING STEAMED

Noon — 3800 block of South Tamiami Trail

Dispute: The manager of a bagel shop reported that a woman was in the store earlier causing a disturbance. The woman was reportedly upset with the employees because she wanted steamed milk, and they told her she had to pay extra for it. The woman got loud and irate and put her hands in the face of the cashier, the manager said. The assistant manager told her she was being rude, which caused her to get even more upset. The woman eventually left, but she later called the store three times in a row, demanding to speak to the assistant manager. She said she was going to come back to the store, and that this wasn’t the last time they’d see or hear from her. An officer told the manager to notify the police if she did return.

April 9

IT'S IN THE BAG

1:40 p.m. — 1800 block of Morrill Street

Suspicion: A receptionist at a law firm reported finding a small bag of animal feces in the company’s mailbox. The receptionist did not have any additional information regarding the incident. The police could not take any further action unless more evidence was obtained.

April 23

STINKY SITUATION

10:20 p.m. — 2700 block of Sydelle Street

Property damage: A woman reported that someone smeared feces on her car and another person’s rental car. The woman said she recently had an argument with her neighbors who live behind her. She said the neighbor screamed profanities at her and sprayed a water hose toward her. She said she had not heard from them since that incident. She said the neighbors have a dog, and she suspected they used the dog’s feces and smeared it on the cars. She was having a cookout in her backyard that evening and thought that might have triggered the incident. Officers were unable to make contact with the neighbors or locate any witnesses.

June 15

CHIP ON THEIR SHOULDERS

2:15 a.m. — 1800 block of South Tamiami Trail

Disorderly conduct/intoxication: An employee at a convenience store reported that two women had been throwing products around inside the store and causing a disturbance. The employee said the women attempted to buy alcoholic beverages. He did not sell it to them because it was past the hour the store was allowed to sell alcohol. He said both women became enraged and threw 15-20 bags of chips on the floor before leaving. They went outside and picked up seven cases of bottled water from an outdoor display, throwing them into the parking lot. The employee said four cases ripped open, representing a lost value of about $20. Both women left the area in a car. The employee said he did not think the store would want to

June 27

SIDE PAIN

​1:13 p.m. — 1800 block of Logue Road

Property damage: A police officer was using a golf cart during a training exercise. After the training, the officer was returning the cart and turned it too sharply to the left, rolling it onto its side. The crash damaged the frame of the cart. The cost of the damage was estimated at $100.

Aug. 10

SKATEBOARDING IS A CRIME

8:02 p.m. — 1600 block of South Tuttle Avenue

Property damage: A man was in his front yard when he saw two kids skating on a neighboring property. He said the kids were attempting to skate on a rail next to a fence, and they became annoyed because the fence was in their way. The kids proceeded to pull the fence out of the ground and bent it. The man attempted to confront the kids, but they fled the area in a car. The man provided a possible license plate number to the police, but the tag did not match the given description of the car. An officer was unable to find additional information regarding the incident.

Sept. 10

TOW THE LINE

11:34 p.m. — 100 block of Audubon Place

Dispute: A caller reported that a tow truck driver was attempting to repossess a car while the owner was still inside. An officer made contact with the tow truck driver, who said there was an initial dispute about why the car was being towed. The tow truck driver said he explained why the car was being repossessed, at which point the owner got out of the car and understood.

Nov. 15

ANGER MANAGEMENT

12:04 p.m. — 300 block of Ohio Place

Dispute: A man reported a dispute with his former property manager, with whom he had been engaged in an argument for the past year. The man said he saw the property manager sitting in a van near his house. The man started recording the property manager, who then drove his van a block away to a property where he owns a mobile home. The man followed the property manager and told him he did not want to see him on his property. The man said the property manager asked if he had a gun. When the man said no, the property manager made an indirect comment that he should, the man said. The property owner said he did not have a gun and did not imply that he did. He said he was working on a nearby property and got into his van when it started raining. He said he was not on the man’s property that day. An officer advised both men not to approach each other.