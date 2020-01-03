Bereavement Support Group returns to Longboat

The Bereavement Support Group of JFCS of the Suncoast is returning to Longboat Key, this time at the LBK Paradise Center for Healthy Living’s new home.

The program, facilitated by the group’s community chaplain, Rabbi Jonathan R. Katz, will run from 1-2:30 p.m. on five successive Thursdays, beginning Jan. 23, at the new site, 546 Bay Isles Road. Katz is a former rabbi of Temple Beth Israel.

The group will examine such bereavement issues as how loss affects people, insights into coping and the cultivation of resilience. Program participants will be offered the opportunity to share, learn and find new strength.

A $36 fee covers all five sessions. Registration is required.

For information and to register, contact Rabbi Katz at 941-366-2224 ext. 166 or email to [email protected].