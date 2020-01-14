Beneficial booth

Being a good citizen of Longboat Key just got even easier with the installation of a new kiosk at Town Hall.

Next to the also-new county library kiosk is a town information kiosk, where residents can digitally pay utility bills, check out the minutes from the recent town meetings, take the 2020 Citizens Survey, look at employment opportunities and search public records, as well as explore all the information on the town's website (longboatkey.org).