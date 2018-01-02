Benderson submits third update to Siesta Promenade plans

After county staff deemed the application “incomplete” and “insufficient” in July, Benderson Development has filed an updated Critical Area Plan for the third time in an effort to move the Siesta Promenade project forward.

The updated materials — which amount to more than 600 pages — include responses to about eight pages of county staff comments from this summer, and an updated transportation analysis by Tampa-based planning firm Kimley-Horn and Associates.

Once county staff reviews the updated materials to the CAP, which is essentially a request to increase the permitted density for the property, Benderson can take the next step in the process and schedule a neighborhood workshop.

The finalized application and impending workshop is what many residents have been waiting for.

At a November Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations meeting, President Kafi Benz said her organization is not necessarily opposed to the controversial development, which has faced criticism from some since it was first proposed.

“We’re not just carte blanche opposed to it,” Benz said. “We’ll have to see.”

The proposed multi-use development covers about 24 acres near the south bridge to Siesta Key, and would include 140,000 square feet of retail, 415 residential units and a 130-room hotel.

“Once complete, the project will be horizontal mixed use — retail, office, residential and hotel — designed, branded, themed and sized around the unique and welcoming neighborhood of Pine Shores and World Class destination which Siesta Key has always been,” the updated CAP states, adding that the shopping center would be smaller than either the nearby Landings or Pelican Plaza.

It typically takes staff about 30 days to review applications.