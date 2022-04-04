Benderson Park awarded USRowing Masters Nationals

Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy announced Monday afternoon that the 2022 and 2023 USRowing Masters National Championships will be coming to Nathan Benderson Park.

The 2022 event will be in Sarasota on Aug. 11-14 while the 2023 event will run Aug. 10-13. It will be hosted by the Conservancy with support from Visit Sarasota County. The regattas will feature racing in more than 200 masters categories. Conservancy COO and interim CEO Stephen V. Rodriguez said in a release that getting these events is a sign of how beneficial the park is to the rowing world.

“Being awarded a national championship event just four months away from the event date shows the park’s ability to be ready at a moment’s notice to take on new opportunities for the benefit of our community,” Rodriguez said.

The park previously hosted the Masters Nationals in 2013, as well as the World Rowing Masters Regatta in 2018. According to USRowing, rowers obtain masters status in the year of their 21st birthday and compete in distinct age group classifications.